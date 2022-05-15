An eight goal first half helped boost the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites over the Mount Mansfield Union Cougars on Friday, May 13. The Cougars mounted a comeback in the second half, but the 'Dirty Birds' held on to the lead, earning an 8-4 win.
According to Bobwhite head coach Mark Capsey, Friday's win showcased the drills the team's been working on during practice.
"It was a great win, and it was nice to see the boys come around offensively and defensively," said Capsey.
"We were winning the ground and outplaying them on their home field--win the ground, win the game. It was nice to see them do that."
Bobwhite offense: Sean Beauregard 1 goal, Ezra Lanfear 3 goals, Sylas Trask 2 goals and 1 assist, Michel Telfer 1 goal, Noah Earl 2 assists, and Ethan Audy and Dan Raftery 1 assist each. Ethan Conrad had 10 saves.
