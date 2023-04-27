On Wednesday, April 26, the BFA-St. Albans boys' lacrosse team topped Mount Mansfield Union 12-6.
The Bobwhites were led by Ethan Audy with three goals and two assists, Noah Earl with two goals and two assists, and Deagan Rathburn with two goals and one assist. Jaedyn Allen had two goals, Phoenix Wells had one goal and one assist, and Tanner Poquette and Cam Johnson each had one goal. Corbin Schreindorfer had two assists, and Bobwhite Goalie Carson McDonald had 12 saves.
