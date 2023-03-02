The No. 6 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 4-1 loss with an empty netter to No. 3 Colchester on Mar. 1, in the first round of the D1 hockey playoffs.
Bobwhites’ coach Ben Roberts spoke of the game: “We had a couple unlucky bounces and mistakes that ended up in the back of our net. Making mistakes is part of the game, hockey is a game of mistakes. If you don’t make mistakes you aren't competing hard enough. When mistakes happen we try to recover quickly to get back into position and hope for a bounce our way. We had plenty of scoring opportunities throughout the game, but unfortunately we weren't able to capitalize on them.”
Roberts also complimented his seniors on the role they played in the season.
“We will miss our senior class, especially their leadership. They were asked to support and mold a very young and inexperienced group this winter. We had 14 new BFA hockey players this year, and to put that into perspective, last winter we had two," said Roberts.
"Making the jump from youth hockey to high school hockey is a big step. With that being said, I thought our new guys improved greatly over the course of the winter, and I’m excited to see how much we improve over the course of the offseason.”
Bobwhite stats: Liam Wood scored on an assist from Corbin Schriendorfer; Deagan Rathburn had 35 saves in net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.