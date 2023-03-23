On Saturday, March 18, BFA-St. Albans Bobwhite hockey coach Ben Roberts led the Austin Conference All-Stars at the 37th Annual Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic held at the Essex Skating Facility. High school seniors from throughout Vermont are selected to Austin and Harris Conference teams and play a single game.
Roberts is in his first year as head coach of the Bobwhites, replacing long-time coach Toby Ducolon. Roberts assisted Ducolon at BFA-St. Albans and played for the Bobwhites during his high school career.
Ethan Audy, Liam Wood, and Corbin Schreindorfer were selected from BFA St. Albans;
MVU’s Cadden LaPlant skated for the Harris Conference, coached by J.P. Benoit of Champlain Valley Union.
Q&A with Ben Roberts
What was it like to prepare athletes from so many programs to compete as a team in the Rotary Game? Honestly, there was very little prep work to get ready for the game. We had one practice as a team, although only about half the team was able to make the practice. I put together some lines and that was about it. The Rotary Game is a great tradition and opportunity for the seniors to have some fun and showcase their skills one last time.
What three things will you remember most about the in-game experience? I enjoyed the opportunity to work with the BFA-St. Albans’ guys one last time. They were a great group, and I wish we had more games together. I was impressed with a lot of the players from division 2 this year. Schools like Mount Mansfield Union, Hartford, and U-32 had several guys playing in the game, and they were strong players. The last thing I will remember was during the timeout the Harris team called at the end of the game. I was getting ready to talk with the guys as they huddled in when one of the Essex players started talking and said, “guys, we need to win this faceoff and get the puck in deep.” I felt myself start to smile and reiterated what the Essex guy said, and then reminded them it all starts with the draw, get it done! We won the faceoff and closed out the game.
What did the Bobwhite hockey players add to the game? The BFA-St. Albans’ guys did a nice job and seemed to have fun. We had a nice mix of players and despite being from all over the state, a lot of these guys had played together on various youth teams growing up, so there was some familiarity.
