BFA-St. Albans Bobwhite golfers competed at the Country Club of Barre and placed third with a combined total score of 201. South Burlington High School took the match with a combined total score of 163. Garrett Cameron of Spaulding was the medalist with a 35.
BFA-St. Albans results:
Ethan LaPume: 45
Gavin Benoit: 57
Michael Weber: 52
Gavin Clark: 49
Ryan Desmond: 55
Team results:
South Burlington: 163
Spaulding: 169
BFA-St. Albans: 201
North Country: 211
