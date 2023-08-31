Roy Sargent, coach of the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity golf team sees success for this year’s group of golfers.
Q&A with Roy Sargent
Who do you have returning, and what strengths do they have on the course? Gavin Clark ('25), Gavin Beniot ('26), and Ethan LaPlume ('26) are returning this season. We’ll be relying upon all three as our "anchors" at matches this season. This group has the most experience playing competitive golf, and each of them will be looking to build off of strong showings last season.
Gavin Beniot led us at the D1 qualifier match last season with an 88 (+17), which was tied for 24th overall. He also won the Jr. Club Championship at Champlain Country Club this past summer.
Who's new to the team this year, and what are your goals for their upcoming season? Colby Phelps ('24), Oliver Horton ('25), Harrison Fields ('27), Jake Robtoy ('27), Beau Parent ('27), and Noah Aylward ('27) are new to the team this season. This group will need to gain experience and become comfortable playing competitive golf as they will be relied upon to complete our team at matches.
Out of this group, we have four underclassmen and two upperclassmen. I’m happy with our overall breakdown of players. We’re set up well for this immediate season with three returning experienced players and two new upperclassmen golfers combined with four freshman golfers who all have a good foundation of golf skills that we can build up as they progress through high school.
What skills will you be looking to build on from last year? Last season we finished 10th out of 13 in the D1 qualifying match and missed the cut to compete in the D1 State Championship match. As we work towards the D1 Qualifier match this season, we’ll have the goal of improving our finish and qualifying for the D1 State Championship match.
Our first match is Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Alburgh Country Club where we will take on Milton, Missisquoi Valley Union, and Rice Memorial.
