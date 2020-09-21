ST. ALBANS — Geoff Murray has coached multiple sports over many years at BFA St. Albans, but the 2020 football season is sure to be one of the more memorable.
The BFA Bobwhite football team and the rest of the high school teams are waiting for the green light for the 2020 season, but they haven’t been waiting to prepare.
“We were involved in doing volunteer workouts through the summer, and we had 35-45 guys participating twice a week,” said Murray.
“We took the time getting to know each other and to prepare for the season.”
After the news that the typical 11 on 11 season would be replaced by 7v7 touch, Murray and the team continued to work.
“We’ve been going through all the necessary protocols: temp checks, the COVID questions, and wearing masks,” said Murray.
“The players got used to those things in the summer. It didn’t take the kids long to adapt to the changes, and they’ve done it without complaint.”
While the nuts and bolts of the game have changed, the Bobwhite coaching staff’s focus has not.
“We want to establish a standard for culture and chemistry. We are inclusive to all who want to play, and we’re looking to control what we can: attitude, effort, enthusiasm, and being a good teammate,” said Murray.
On the playing side of the game, the Bobwhites are striving for success.
“Our goal is to get one percent better every day. We are still installing our 11 man systems half of the practice,” said Murray.
“The other half, we are installing 7v7. We play a quarter of 7v7 every night to get used to the new format.”
In the end, it’s the players who have to come out to play and to execute the new format.
“I’m really proud of our players; we had a few who chose not to play, which is fine, but I’m proud that most of our seniors came back,” said Murray.
“This is an exercise in leadership. Life will throw us curveballs, and we got a 12/6 thrown at us with this.”
Senior athletes were the ones most deeply affected by the change.
“I’m proud our seniors are taking this head-on and exercising leadership. As they head out into life, there will always be setbacks,” said Murray.
“We don’t want to run away from those setbacks but take them on and problem-solve them.”
Murray noted that the seniors, who have been preparing for their final year of Friday Night Lights since they began playing, could be justifiably upset.
“They aren’t complaining; they’re working hard and acting as role models for the underclassmen. How can you not be proud of that?
“We’re coaching future leaders and community members. When we reframe the situation that’s confronted us, we can still get a lot out of this. We can get better each day and practice leadership.”
The season has setbacks, but it also has the opportunity to provide unique experiences.
“Playing two games a week will be quite new. We can do it because there’s not the same physical toll on the players compared to tackle football,” said Murray.
The switch to a regional schedule to reduce travel will also be a change. This season, DI BFA St. Albans will play DIII BFA Fairfax and DII Milton.
“The guys will play against athletes they know, but don’t ever play with during football season,” said Murray.
“We’ve never been to their schools to play, and that adds a little more excitement to the season.”
Rule changes in 7v7 touch put lineman in different positions.
“Our line has shown a lot of enthusiasm in getting to play receiver or quarterback,” said Murray.
“They’re having a lot of fun playing against each other in practice--catching passes and playing balls.
“Everyone’s skills are improving with footwork drills and catching balls. We’re seeing a marked improvement from all players.”
7v7 touch also requires a game plan that’s all based on passing.
“All teams the teams are going to do it, and hopefully, when we’re on offense, we can complete more than we don’t,” said Murray.
Things may be very different this year, but Murray did note one aspect of the game that hasn’t changed.
“There are a lot of smiles and laughter under those masks every day.”