ST. ALBANS - Perseverance was the name of the game this weekend for the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites boys' hockey team as they battled the weather to host the annual Doc Tulip Holiday Classic. That perseverance paid off with a 4-1 win over the Spaulding Crimson Tide on Saturday, Dec. 17.
While the final score was lopsided, the game wasn't. The teams left the first period scoreless, but Logan Swainbank put the Bobwhites on the board at 2:28 in the second, off assists from Brody Tatro and Owen Bonnett.
Swainbank spoke of scoring the game's first goal: "I was in front of the net, the puck hit off my stick, and it was a wide-open net. So I took the advantage, shot, and put it in."
The Bobwhites had several excellent chances in the following minutes, especially from senior captain Ethan Audy. On the defensive side, Deagan Rathburn made a stellar save to keep the game tied midway through the period, maintaining BFA-St. Albans' 1-0 lead.
Baylor Lamos had a good scoring chance after taking off on a partial breakaway in the early minutes of the third. But it was Spaulding who got the early goal immediately after a face off, tying the game three minutes into the period.
Spaulding goalie, Noah Long, kept the relentless Bobwhites off the board until five minutes into the third, when Audy scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Dan Rafferty. Before Audy's goal was announced, Rafferty gave the Bobwhites some insurance on an assist from Audy to give BFA-St. Albans the 3-1 lead.
Spaulding incurred a five-minute major shortly after, putting the Bobwhites on the power play for the remainder of the game. Cam Johnson, assisted by Corbin Schreindorfer and Lamos, tacked on the final goal with a minute remaining in the home opener.
This year's Bobwhites are a quick, talented team with a core group of upperclassmen, including Audy, who netted the game-winning goal. Audy spoke of taking a leadership role.
"Liam Wood, Camden Johnson, and I are captains this year. It's fun getting to lead and being an example of how you act with the team, at school, and around town because you're representing the Bobwhites," said Audy.
"Playing for this team has always been fun--practices, games, and everything in between. Being part of BFA hockey is one of my life's best experiences."
Audy didn't hesitate to respond when asked about playing for coach Ben Roberts: "He's keeping us dialed in, keeping us responsible for each other and ourselves, and it's been great."
Rathburn, in goal for the Bobwhites, thanked his defenders for their efforts.
"I noticed one time Owen Bonnett had a very good block shot. They snuck right in, and it was a hard shot to save. I was happy to block that," said Rathburn.
Rathburn also spoke with assurance when asked about the younger members of this year's team: "They're young, but they're very confident. They do really well, and they skate with the older players."
Corbin Schreindorfer, another BFA-St. Albans senior gave his thoughts about the team's chemistry.
"I like how aggressive the younger guys are; they might be younger, but they're doing a lot and doing really well," said Schreindorfer. "I'm hoping to have fun with my friends and with the team this year."
In his first appearance in the role at Collins Perley, Bobwhite head coach Ben Roberts echoed his players' thoughts about this year's group.
"We're young and inexperienced at the high school level, and I attribute a lot about the team gelling to our senior leadership. We've got a good core group of captains, which we're fortunate to have," said Roberts.
"They're continuing to push the guys. After the game got tied up, which is an easy time for the momentum to change, you could hear our senior captains and leaders on the bench reminding guys to keep going and not let off the gas."
Young talent is a great reminder of the strength of a team's feeder program, and Roberts spoke highly of SASA's work at the youth level.
"We're one of the only high school programs in the state with a good, true feeder program," said Roberts, "and that starts at the Young Blade level and goes all the way through."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.