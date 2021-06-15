RICHFORD - Bob Simmons is the kind of person you could chat with for hours. He knows when to speak and how to listen, and those qualities have helped him impact a lot of people in the town of Richford.
From player to coach: Simmons came to Richford in 1984; shortly after arriving, he began coaching girls' basketball at the Richford Elementary School. He'd played semi-pro basketball in Montreal before coming to Vermont, he'd never coached a team. He didn't know he'd end up mentoring that first group of girls from the 5th to 12th grade.
Packed gyms and big wins: In the 90s, Simmons assisted Dave Chase with the girls' varsity team at Richford Junior-Senior High School; they were packing the gymnasium and winning games against teams like Rice, South Burlington, U32, and Montpelier.
"Those girls weren't afraid of anybody. They were good, they played hard, and they all grew up to be very nice young ladies; they were special kids," said Simmons.
The core group of girls graduated in 1995, but Simmons stayed with the program until 1999. He coached at the varsity level in St. Albans in the early 2000s and returned to Richford to coach until 2008.
Taking care of the community: Simmons' passion for the game and the people didn't wane after he stopped coaching at the high school level. In 2017, he, Mike McAllister, and their wives decided they wanted to start a summer basketball camp in Richford.
The families raised money selling food at the concession stand during baseball and softball games. They also approached Dick's Sporting Goods, who donated equipment.
The following spring, Simmons and McAllister, along with help from members of the town, got the Richford playground ready for camp.
"There was such a wonderful collection of people who helped us get done what we needed to do, and no one asked for anything in return. They just wanted the kids to enjoy it; that's what a town is supposed to do," said Simmons.
Who will carry on the work? Simmons and his wife Melissa will be moving out of state this spring. In one way or another, they've been impacting the community for over 30 years. Who will pick up where Simmons left off and invest in Richford's kids?
"It's always about the kids. I'm always thinking, 'am I going to be part of the problem or part of the solution?' I want to be part of the solution."
