FAIRFAX - The Blue Mountain Bucks held on for the 6-4 win over the BFA Fairfax Bullets on Tuesday, May 10, holding off a late-game rally by the Bullets.
 
Fairfax staged a 7th inning rally, led by Melissa Hall's 2-run double, to bring the tying run to the plate, but ultimately fell to a tough Blue Mountain team Tuesday afternoon. Sarah Coloney had another 10-strikeout performance, her third in the last three games, but costly errors and multiple runners left stranded in scoring position contributed to the Blue Mountain win. 
 
BFA Fairfax coach Geri Witalec-Krupa spoke of the lessons to be learned from the close game.
 
"It would be easy to focus on what we didn't accomplish today, but instead I want to recognize what we DID accomplish. Overcoming a shaky warmup in our first home game (we've had all our other home games rained out), needing to make adjustments to the starting lineup due to an injury during pregame infield, battling from behind, and putting a really strong Blue Mountain team down to the wire to the last out, are all examples of how this team has grown," said Witalec-Krupa.
 
"I remain so proud of them. The mistakes we made today are only going to make us better as we continue to learn, develop, and become the best team we can be by the first week of June."
 
Winning Pitcher: Maggie Emerson (5IP, 1R, 5H, 3Ks, 2BB)
Losing Pitcher: Sarah Coloney (7IP, 6R, 8H, 10Ks, 1BB)
Fairfax Offense: Melissa Hall (2 Hits, 2-RBI Double), Halle Rocheleau (2 hits), Emma Sweet (2 hits)
Blue Mountain Offense: Felicity Sulham (2 Doubles), Karli Blood (2 hits, double), Kyra Nelson (double), Lauren Joy (2 hits)

