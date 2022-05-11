Blue Mountain tops BFA Fairfax
Submitted by Bullets' coach Geri Witalec-Kruparlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our morning newsletter
Our Messenger Today newsletter gets you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
Our Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Stories
-
Enosburg motorcyclist dies in Montgomery two-vehicle crash
-
Mother and daughter from Highgate, Carmen and Erika Gutilla, sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing man who allegedly took over their home
-
Misty Maples Farm in Fairfield awarded Barn Preservation grant
-
Thunderbirds secure late-inning win over Enosburg Hornets; Eli Calhoun throws complete game
-
Rodney Furman Hall
Weather Alert
...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message... ...Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities... * Warm air temperatures today in the upper 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the mid 40s across Lake Champlain, and around 50 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! && ...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across Northern New York and; Vermont Today...; Fuels remain abnormally dry across the North Country according to; the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the; New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This,; combined with low relative humidity values of 15 to 25% may have; an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to; start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to grow; quickly.; For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn; restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit; your state forestry or environmental protection website.; Remember, a burn ban is in effect for all of New York through May; 14th, which means no open burning is allowed.
Currently in Saint Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.