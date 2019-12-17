WELLS RIVER — The Richford Rockets basketball team traveled to Blue Mountain Union High School for the first game of the season. The Rockets fell to Blue Mountain by a slim two-point margin in the 46-44 Blue Mountain victory.
It was all Richford the first quarter as the Rockets put 20 points on the board compared to Blue Mountain’s 11. Kamryn Boyce and Madison Johnson each scoring six points for the Rockets. Jordin Jacobs added five points in the first quarter.
Richord tacked on ten more points in the second thanks to contributions from five Rockets, Jacobs, Elizabeth Snider, Austin Archambault, and Madison Johnson.
The teams broke for halftime with Blue Mountain 32-30 in favor of Blue Mountain.
The third quarter saw Blue Mountain add four baskets to their tally while Richford added two.
In the fourth quarter, Blue Mountain tallied 14 points to the Rockets 10. Jacobs earned eight of those points from the free throw line.
Jacobs led the Rockets’ scoring efforts with 15; Kamryn Boyce scored 14.