RICHFORD - The Richford Falcons fought hard on Wednesday, Feb. 1, but a good Blue Mountain Bucks offense and late-game turnovers caused them to just let their lead sip away, resulting in a loss in overtime. Both teams played hard and battled in the paint, but the Bucks were able to claw their way back to a victory.
The game started as a back-and-forth matchup, and both teams traded buckets early. The Falcons kept a four-point lead for much of the first quarter, scoring quickly and often. They continued to control the game through the second quarter, going into halftime with a nine-point lead.
Buckets were hard to come by in the second half for the Falcons, and the Bucks took advantage of this and fought their way into a tie at 53 with 10 seconds remaining in regulation. The Falcons were unable to convert their final possession, sending the game into overtime.
The Falcon's struggles plagued them in the extra frame; turnovers were their vice, as they could not get shots on net. The Bucks scored just enough to give themselves a five-point lead, ending the game at 60-55 in their favor.
Richford's leading scorers: Carson Steinhour led the Falcons with 15 points, Elia Varisco had 13, and Jerrick Jacobs had nine.
