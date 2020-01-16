FAIRFAX — In a fast-paced and hard-fought match, the Williamstown Blue Devils dropped the BFA Fairfax Bullets 57-54.
“Williamstown has played some really good teams this year,” said Fairfax coach Dave Demar, “and they’ve only lost by four or six points. That’s true for us too. It’s going to be a dogfight every game this season.”
Fairfax won the tip, but Williamstown drew first blood when Jacob Tassie hit a three, the first of his game-high 20 points on the night. Both teams came out in man defense and stuck to that strategy for the duration of the game. After Tassie connected for five more points and Cole Banks added two, the Bullets took a time out to regroup.
Finally, at the 3:30 mark, Owen Demar drove the lane for a bucket to break the ice. The Blue Devils utilized strong pass motion, drawing the Bullet defense off-balance with quick passing. Cam Meunier and Carl Bruso were both able to sneak in baskets, but Fairfax still trailed by 11 at the end of the first.
Tassie opened the second quarter the way he did the first— with a three. Meunier worked in the paint for four points. In fact, nearly all the offense Fairfax generated was off the drive until Bruso hit two three-pointers late in the quarter in answer to some of Tassie’s attack.
A steal by Demar and the resulting basket showed a Fairfax team beginning to set their own pace. The Bullets continued to struggle on the boards, with Williamstown getting three or even four looks on each possession. However, Fairfax had cut the Blue Devils’ lead to seven by halftime, 32-25.
“We came out a little hyped up, like we do most home games,” said Demar. “When we settle down and start to play our own game, we’re really good. That’s what you saw in the second half.”
Indeed, the Bullets came out of the locker room ready. A three by Weston Black and a drive by Meunier cut the Blue Devils’ lead to two. After a Williamstown time out, Fairfax scored again, tying up the game for the first time.
A put-back by Banks stopped the Blue Devils’ bleeding, but Bruso quickly hit a hoop, and then Meunier stole and drove for two putting the Bullets in the lead. Thomas Parrott scored a quick four, but Black hit another three, and Fairfax led by four going into the final eight minutes.
Black then went three for four at the free-throw line as the game got scrappy. Tassie hit yet another three after a breakaway. Tavien Rouleau got his own rebound twice and finally scored, pulling the Blue Devils back within one, 51-50, with three minutes left.
Parrott grabbed a steal and layup to take the lead back for Williamstown, and they would not relinquish it again. Fairfax was forced to foul to stop the clock, and Williamstown earned six total points at the free-throw line in the final minutes. Fairfax trailed by four with thirty-two seconds left when Rouleau went to the line and made both, which appeared to seal up the victory.
However, a Bruso three-pointer from downtown snuck the Bullets back within three with 27 seconds remaining. The Blue Devils went to the foul line and came up empty-handed, leaving a window open for the Bullets, but a great look at a three by Demar rattled out as the buzzer sounded.
Overall, Demar was pleased with his team’s efforts.
“They played really hard, but we’ve got to have those key rebounds and defensive stops we’ve been working on,” he said.
Top Fairfax scorer Carl Bruso was also happy with many aspects of the Bullets’ game.
“We had a play set up tonight, and when things didn’t go the way we wanted, we were able to improvise and get a great look. It shows that we have the IQ to be flexible in another close game when we need to. That’s what we want,” he said.
Fairfax will soon have a chance to show off those skills. They play next against Vergennes at home on Friday. Williamstown will face Peoples Academy at home the same night.