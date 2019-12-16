ST. ALBANS — As the Comets celebrate their 20th year, players, coaches, and fans will take time to remember special people and standout seasons and games.
One person who left a lasting impact on the program, Christi Corrigan (BFA Class of 2004), was remembered this weekend at the annual Christi Corrigan Blitz, held on Friday and Saturday.
“This is the 11th year that the annual tournament has been named in honor of Christi,” said Comet hockey head coach Luke Cioffi.
“Christi was a person that simply enjoyed every moment of life. She taught all of us that you can love every moment, even though you have every reason not to.”
“Christi was battling her illness during her high school years, so that meant she would be in an out of the hospital for long stretches of time.”
Christi was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis. The illness may have limited her ability to play hockey as she would have enjoyed, but it didn’t dampen her spirit.
“She’d sneak away from a hospital stay to attend a hockey game in a cold rink. It wasn’t the ideal situation for her,” said Cioffi, “but she did it because she loved being with her friends.”
“Christi’s friendly and caring attitude always made the people around her better. She left a mark made with love, compassion, energy, and joy.”
Cioffi and assistant coach Jeff Rouleau, who’ve been with the Comet hockey program since the beginning, both knew Christi well.
“She didn’t appear on many score sheets during her high school career but left footprints in all of our hearts that last a lifetime,” said Cioffi.
Christi’s love for hockey and the people she played with transcended the game.
“Each year, we share Christi’s story with the Comets, so they understand that Christi left a mark on this program,” said Cioffi.
“Christi’s parents, family, and friends talk with the team, make cookies, and organize the basket raffle.
“The competing teams bring baskets to include in the raffle, and all the proceeds go to support the Christi Corrigan Scholarship for a graduating Comet hockey player.”