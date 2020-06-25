FRANKLIN — Jared Blake, a driver in the Renegade Division at Airborne Speedway, is grateful to be starting his sixth season on the track.
“I wanted to race my whole life, but I never had the opportunity until ten years ago. I started hanging out with Robert Gordon, the winningest driver at both Airborne and Devil’s Bowl.”
Racing has been in the Blake family for decades, specifically with Hall of Fame driver Beaver Dragon.
“Beaver used to drive for my grandpa George Blake, and my Uncle Randy and my father Gary worked on Beaver’s car in the late 60s and early 70s, before I was born.”
As time went on, the Blake family ‘got out of racing.’ Jared retained his passion for the sport, and he and his father would attend races together in the summer.
Eventually, Blake began working on Robert Gordon’s car, doing engine and transmission changes.
While Blake was working for Gordon, Gordon acquired Chicky Besset’s old race car in a trade.
“It was sitting in the backyard with the motor in it, just about ready to race. Robert asked me if I wanted to try it; of course, I said yes!” said Blake.
“That’s the kind of guy Robert is. He and his crew got it ready, put the cage in, and let me drive his spare truck and trailer to the track.”
Blake recalled his first time on the track.
“People were going around me like I was sitting still. I love to go fast, and I was so embarrassed and discouraged,” explained Blake.
“Joey Roberts from Fairfax and Robin Cummings came over to my pit stall and told me ‘just to go out there and drive it into the corner until you felt like you’re going to spin out and then give it a little more.’
“I went out and did just that, and I never got lapped again!”
Blake competed in nine races that season and finished tenth in the standings.
“After that, I was hooked! It’s now my biggest passion, and I love it.”
Blake’s rookie season success drove him to get sponsors of his own.
“I’m a low budget team, and without my sponsors, I’d never be able to do this. The second year I raced, I put together a huge portfolio with photos, and it paid off,” said Blake.
“I raised enough money that year to put a new motor in the car. That came right from my sponsors. They’re a huge part of my program.”
With ten years under his belt, Blake has plenty of stories to tell.
“My biggest wreck was at coming out of turn three. I spun the car and broadsided one of the tractor-trailer tires against the front wall.
“It bent the car into the shape of a banana. My knees were rattling for a week. That made me realize just how serious and risky this sport really is,” explained Blake.
“We bent the frame back as best we could, and I was on the track the next week. We called that car the ‘Banana’ for the rest of the year.”
Another wreck came when Blake’s right axle broke, and he lost a tire.
“I watched that tire fly through the air, 150-200 yards out into the field. I’ll never forget how far that tire flew.”
A wild race at Devil’s Bowl in Fair Haven also came to Blake’s mind.
“I don’t know if the full moon was out or what, but there wasn’t much patience out there between drivers! I remember running up front with Dylan Rabtoy, Jim McKiernan, and Kelsie Woodard when all hell broke loose!”
The drivers tangled on a turn, and Blake and a few others ended up in a deep ditch.
“As I was pulled back onto the asphalt--mud and water still dripping off the car; I realized the car was rolling, and I said, ‘let’s give it a shot and try and start it.’”
Much to Blake’s delight, the car roared to life!
“Sparks were flying, and stuff was dragging, but I made it back to the pit without doing much more damage. My crew pulled off the loose pieces and got me back on the track!
“We ended up finishing fourth place after Mike Bruno, the track owner, called the race off with two laps to go because of another caution. He had had enough of our reckless craziness!”
One of Blake’s proudest moments came four years into his racing career.
“I never had the best equipment, but I’d always run top five or top six. I got my first trophy at Devil’s Bowl on Community College night; I came in third place,” said Blake.
“Tears were running down my face; it meant so much to me to get that first trophy. We had put so much time and effort into racing, and the trophy was such a long time coming.”
Blake smiled as he spoke of the new car he purchased for this season--a big step since the beginning when he borrowed a car from Gordon.
Thoughts of his mentor brought him back to his early days at Airborne.
“I felt like I had arrived and could run with the guys, and you could say Robert and I were teammates.
“He was running for the championship that year, and it was the first time I could run door to door with him. I was with him for three or four laps--giving it all I had,” said Blake with a chuckle.
“For me, that was a huge moment in my racing career, but I did get an earful from his wife for running him too hard!”