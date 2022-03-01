ST. ALBANS - In December of 2021, I sat down with Bill O'Neil to learn about the Bobwhites' assistant coach who's beloved by the coaching staff and team members, past and present. Little did I know, O'Neil would be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame two months later.
In his 45 seasons as the Essex Hornets boys' hockey coach, O’Neil’s teams secured 14 state championships; in girl’s soccer, his teams had six titles over 37 seasons, and as the coach of the softball team, he won four state crowns. He had a combined record of 1,293-592-85, arguably the winningest high school coach in Vermont sports history.
In 2006, he was named the National High School Boys' Hockey Coach of the Year and became the second Vermonter tabbed to join the National High School (NFHS) Hall of Fame in 2018.
Four years ago, O'Neil joined the Bobwhite hockey team as an assistant coach to Toby Ducolon.
Q&A with Bill O'Neil
Did you grow up playing hockey? I grew up in Lake Placid skating on the lake. They'd clear a big section and put up hockey boxes. My good friend Mike Devlin and I would go whenever we could. We'd also skate on the pool at the old, abandoned Grand View Hotel; we'd skate anywhere we could find ice.
What teams did you play with growing up? We only had Peewees, so from 12-15, Mike, my friend John Carpenter, and I played Peewees. After that, we all went to Northwood School and played for Charlie Holt, who later coached at the University of New Hampshire. Charlie taught me so much and was instrumental to my game. In college, I played for Bob Priestly at Norwich. Bob knew I could pass off my backhand since Charlie had taught me to use both sides.
In a nutshell, what did you do after college? I taught and coached at Northwood School and served as the athletic director. Later, I taught English and coached hockey, soccer, and softball at Essex High School.
How did you end up coaching at BFA St. Albans? After I retired from teaching, I stepped away from athletics. Toby (Ducolon), who I knew as a coach, a player, and a friend, invited me to join the coaching staff of the Bobwhites.
What have you enjoyed about coaching in St. Albans? I felt like everyone was glad I was here. The kids were great, and the coaches were all very welcoming. If I had something to say, they'd listen. It was different being an assistant, and I enjoyed that. I've been in the area for 10 years and with the team for four years. I love this community; it's a very down-to-earth, helpful, modest place.
Do you have a memory to share of Toby as a player? In a playoff game against BFA at Gutterson, Toby shot from behind the redline; my goalie never saw it. Toby was so strong; he scored that goal on a wrist shot. I told my goalie to get out of the net next time, and maybe he'd get hit by it.
What do you appreciate about Toby Ducolon as a coach? BFA has had a slew of good coaches, and Toby certainly is one of the best. I like how he handles the kids and respects the other coaches and the teams. I enjoy watching him teach the kids and create a team every year, and I enjoy his perspective on the game.
What do you appreciate about the team atmosphere? I love the sense of humor between Tommy (MacDonald), Toby, and the other guys. There's always a chuckle going on in the coaches room, and they do a great job creating a positive atmosphere; it's incredibly impressive. The kids know where they stand, can talk to the coaches, and know that if they get caught doing something they shouldn't, there will be consequences.
What stands out to you about how the coaches approach the game? Their whole take on the game--it's inventive, kind and thoughtful, and very disciplined.
You battled cancer during your time with the Bobwhites. How did the St. Albans community react? The coaches and team were so supportive. I'm thankful for, and appreciative of, this community. I remember the day the Bobwhites were headed to the 2020 state championship; I went to see them off, and Dom Liscinsky got off the bus just to thank me for coming.
What do you love about the game of hockey? Hockey is unique because it's enjoyable to watch and it's creative. And it's different simply because of the medium on which you function. Not only do you have to be able to maneuver and protect yourself while moving quickly, but you also have to figure out how to control the puck with the stick. If you watch good hockey players, you'll see their legs doing something different from their upper body. If you want to be deceptive, you have to make your opponent think you're going in a different direction.
What would you like players to think about as they go through a season? How are you going to deal with a loss? A win? You want to be 1-0 today and start over the next day. All the games before playoffs are practice games. When you get to playoffs, it's time for the real thing. We want these kids to play proudly, to walk away from a conflict, to be the better person, and to accept the outcome of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.