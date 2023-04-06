This spring, Bill and Connie Sheets will be leading the Missisquoi Valley Union softball team. The husband and wife duo bring years of experience, and as MVU grads, they have a background based in the community. For Connie, who played for Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker, it's a full-circle moment.
Q&A with Bill and Connie Sheets
Bill Sheets
What do you most enjoy about the opportunity to serve as head coach of the MVU softball team? We are humbled and honored to have the tremendous opportunity to take the helm of this team, following the legendary careers of Coach Jay Hartman and Rich McVicker. We’ve been impacted by their coaching, leadership and most importantly, their friendship. I have been able to play a minor part in the program, serving as an assistant coach for the past four seasons. Connie played for the program for four years, graduating in 1988, before playing at the University of Vermont. I graduated from MVU in 1985.
This is a homecoming for both of us, as well as the rest of the coaching staff. Megan Rowell, a 2014 graduate, is an Assistant Coach, and will focus on defense and fielding. Emily Bourdeau, class of 2018, will serve as a volunteer assistant coach, with a primary area of focus working with catchers. Sarah Harvey, class of 2019, will join the staff following the completion of her Senior season starring for the Kutztown University softball team. Sarah will be working with the pitchers and will also work within our hitting program.
How will you and Connie work as a team to continue the long-standing tradition of quality softball at MVU? We’ll work together closely to maintain that proud tradition. In fairness, the number of players at MVU has been declining, with a record low number signing up this season. For the second year in a row, we will need to bring eighth graders up to play Junior Varsity. The stark reality is that the larger programs, such as BFA-St. Albans, cut roughly the same number of players that we have coming out in grades nine through 12. Despite these numbers we’re committed to playing in Division 1 after petitioning up for another two-year cycle. Despite the numbers we expect our team to be competitive, continuing to work hard and fine tune their skills as the season progresses.
What role do you see youth and off season softball teams playing in the growth of the program?
We are encouraged by the large class of seventh graders who’ve signed up for softball this season. They’ll join a robust group of eighth graders. Emma Getty, class of 2016, will coach the seventh grade team. Roy Adams returns for his eighth year as the Junior Varsity coach, and he’s assisted by Madison Conley, class of 2021. Youth programs are vital to the long-term success of the program and that starts at the earliest ages. The various travel softball teams play a role in providing a place to play competitive softball in a nearly year-round environment. Both will continue to play major roles in maintaining the growth of the program.
What are your goals for your first season coaching at MVU? The primary goal is for this team of 14 tremendous young ladies to have a season they will always remember for all the right reasons. We expect them to play as a team, to support one another and to love and play the game with the respect and dedication that it deserves. We want fans, opponents, and family to see a team that consistently plays with heart and hustle. While it is nice to win, it is more important to create a supportive environment that will foster a love for the game, and create a lifetime of memories.
Who do you have returning and what qualities will they bring to the team? The 2023 edition of the Thunderbird Softball program includes a well rounded mix of veterans and first year varsity players. Returning players include Seniors Abigail Raleigh, Destinee Pidgeon, Eleanor Maguire and Madison Guyette. Returning Juniors include Kerri Campbell, Molly Medor, Molly Gagne, and Sierra Reynolds. They are joined by first year varsity players Brooke Rainville (Jr), Lizi Bourdeau (So), Josephine Maguire (So), Abigail Wilcox (So), Lillianna Fournier (Fr) and Addison Gates (Fr). This year’s team will be managed by veterans Kyle Perkins and Alexis Beyor. The expectations are for all 14 members to be key contributors and to continue to develop and improve as the season progresses.
Connie Sheets
What does it mean to you to be returning to help lead the softball program you played for in high school? I’m honored to have the opportunity to work alongside Bill, Megan, Emily and Sarah to maintain the traditions and competitiveness of the program that Jay and Rich dedicated a majority of their lives to. It’s exciting to see former players on the coaching staffs within the program and is a testament to the experiences the players had under their leadership, myself included.
