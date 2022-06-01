Special guest writer this week as Winston recovers from hip surgery. Yes, it’s none other than Bob “Bone” Mero!
“Well, obviously, I’m the most qualified,” stated Bone. “I’ll give the hard facts, no matter who it hurts.”
Bone continued, “I started the League with three guys on my team, who I saw from the start had Dumpster written all over them. My first shot was okay; then, I took out my cheater club. It’s called that because I’m so good with it, and people think I’m cheating when I use it. Picked it up at a lawn sale for five dollars. To look at it, some folks think I overpaid. Anyway, I hit the….”
“Um Bone? You realize this is a story about the League and not about you, right?”
“I didn’t,” replied Bone. “I am a very interesting person, you know.”
I’ll take it from here Bone.
Milestone day in the League today as finally a team finished on the plus side, a +3. The day was all about Fran “Wham Bam” Bertrand, a guy with a couple last-place finishes last year, but a breakout day today. Wham Bam was +9, giving him most over points. Craig “Mudder” Gilmond and “Stormin’”Normand Sarthou combined to be -10. The other member of the team, Ernie “The Hat” Flanders saved the day with a +4 giving the team the victory. Winners get $15.
Fierce battle for the Dumpster Fire Award: Four teams were -17, but the cream rose to the top thanks to Larry “Team Leader” Cummings, who was -9. Gary “Ringo” Jacobs was -5.5, Wendell “No” Sweatt was -2, and yes, Bone was -1.5 to give the team a -18 and the victory. Larry “Harley” Wilson managed two pars on his way to a -12, earning him the coveted Crash and Burn Trophy.
One of the alphabet brothers, KC Caforia won closest to pin with a 3’8” shot. Paul “Cold One” Smith took home the 50-50 and $49.
Ask Bone: In the Ask Bone segment this week, a concerned League member asks, "Hey Bone, I want to play more golf, but my wife says I've to get rid of the skunk under my porch. How do I go about this?”
Bone replied, “I use my cheater club. It’s called that because I’m so good with it. If you can’t get rid of the skunk with a cheater club, then he’s permanent.”
Biggest news this week is the hole-in-one by Bob “The Builder” Young. The Builder says it’s his third overall and second on #15. He warmed up for the shot by taking four bogeys, three doubles, and three triples before the hole in one shot. Some might say he was due. Congrats to The Builder on this rare feat.
There were 7 skins, Gary “Iron Man” Deaette #1, second alphabet brother CJ Caforia #2, No Sweatt #6, Wham Bam #13, Jim “Shank” Hemingway #14, The Builder #15, and “More or” Les Johnson on #16.
Looking for dryer weather next week, and the scores should come down. Hope to see you all next week.
