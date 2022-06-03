ST. ALBANS - The No. 1 Comets are moving on to the semifinals after a 14-6 victory over the No. 8 Mt. Abraham Patriots on Friday afternoon. Five-point nights from both Jodie Gratton (4G, 1A) and Loghan Hughes (3G, 2A) led BFA's offense. On the other end of the field, steady defending and an eight save performance by Ayla Shea secured the Comet victory.
BFA wasted no time getting on the board, with Hughes netting the first goal of the game on a feed from Gratton 28 seconds into the game. Timely saves by Mt. Abe's Taylor Lampoon and a post kept the Comets quiet over the next 10 minutes but eventually, the breakthrough for the second goal came courtesy of Kayleigh Branon.
Branon's tally proved to be a catalyst for BFA's offense as Adi Hughes (2), Gratton (3), Loghan Hughes (2), Sophie Zemianek, and Allie Bushey all scored. The Patriots did manage to sneak a goal in the middle of the Comets route, and three quick goals at the end of the half to make it an 11-4 game at the break.
Following halftime, it was again a quick strike by the Comets that saw Rae Alexander find the back of the net 13 seconds following the draw. Mt. Abe answered, but goals from Gratton and Amber Poquette put the game out of reach.
Although not tested with the same regularity as Mt. Abe's Lampoon was during the game, Shea was critical to the Comets’ quarterfinal win. In a play that sums up what makes Shea a dynamic backend force for the Comets, she made an impressive cross body save to keep Mt. Abe off the scoreboard in the first half then promptly found Gratton up-field for a fast-break goal.
"It's very very hard," said Comets coach Mary Pipes on Shea's ability to make big saves despite not getting a ton of action in her end of the field. "She was instrumental in making our defense see the ball in their (Mt. Abe's) movement. Without Ayla's quarterbacking back there our defense would fall apart."
"I think it helps to keep communicating with the defense and to keep communicating with the offense, even if they can't hear me," laughed Shea as spoke to how she keeps herself in the game mentally. Shea continued, quick to give credit to her defense when recounting the game.
"Our settled defense looked really good once we got into it. They got us on a fast break a few times, especially at the end of the first half. We picked it back up, fixed what we needed to, and ended the game strong. I'm really happy with how it went."
With the win under their belt, Shea spoke about what she is looking forward to most with the Comets’ upcoming semifinal game which they are scheduled to host at the Collins Perley on Tuesday, June 7 against the No. 4 CVU Redhawks.
"Win!" said Shea. "I'm on a revenge tour this year. I'm really hungry for that win, and nothing will stop us. This is a great team with super-strong players and we all work well together. I think we're going do well and no three and a half hour drives this year either!"
