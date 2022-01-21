ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets basketball team hosted Burlington High School on Thursday, Jan. 20, falling 44-38 to the visiting team.
After leading 24-17 in the first half, BHS pulled away for the win in the second, putting up 20 points to BFA's 4 in the third quarter. The Comets responded in the fourth with Ruby Dasaro scoring 10 points, but BHS held the lead to the buzzer.
Comet high scorer: Ruby Dasaro with 20
BHS high scorer: Bree McDonald with 15
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the beautiful photos!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.