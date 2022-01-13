After a successful weekend in Potsdam NY, the Bobwhites returned to the Collins Perley to host the CVU Redhawks on Wednesday night. It was a tight-checking return to interdivisional play, but the Bobwhites secured a 3-0 win over CVU and improved to a 6-0-0 record on the season.
Following the opening puck drop, all three zones were dominated by the Bobwhites through the first fifteen minutes of play. Defensively, BFA pressured CVU in the neutral zone and at the blueline, forcing Redhawks to turnover or dump the puck. In turn, this gave BFA’s defenseman the time and space to make good transition passes back up ice, leading to scoring chances going the other way. The Bobwhites’ first goal of the night was a result of this play.
With five minutes off the clock, Liam Wood won a board battle in the neutral zone and chipped the puck forward to Sean Beauregard. The play opened up a 2v1 for Beauregard and Aiden Savoy as Beauregard crossed the blue line with possession, and a quick pass over gave Savoy a lot of open net to shoot at. He didn’t miss.
Three minutes later, Corbin Schreindorfer came out of a puck battle in the corner of CVU’s zone with possession and made a pass to Gavin Clark at the point. Schreindorfer rushed to the slot and was able to redirect Clark’s shot, beating CVU’s netminder Jack Averill for the second time.
“That was something we talked about earlier this week and in the pregame,” said Bobwhites’ assistant coach Ben Roberts on the play. “(Jack) Averill is a really good goalie. If he sees the shot coming he’s going to stop it. You have to get in front of him and take his eyes away. It’s either going to be a rebound or a tip, or you aren’t going to score on him.”
Play for the remainder gained a physical edge as both teams tightened up defensively. Five penalties were handed out in the second period alone, leading to some interesting man advantage scenarios, but the goaltending at both ends of the ice held firm.
The third period followed the trend of the second but without the penalties. The most notable chance was a give-and-go play between Beauregard and Collin Audy, but Averill was there to shut the door. The Redhawks pulled their goalie for a man advantage in the dying moments of the period, but without Averill in net to stop him, Audy was able to pick up the goal that had alluded him earlier.
“I think we stuck together as a team, even when we were down,” said Audy on what allowed the Bobwhites to come away with the 3-0 victory over CVU. “We were killing 5-on-3’s and 4-on-3’s; this was our first real test. I’m sure we’ll have a lot more of these tight games, but the boys got through it (tonight) and it feels pretty good.”
With the win, Mike Telfer picked up his first shut-out of the season, making 16 saves over the course of the game. At the other end of the rink, CVU’s Jack Averill made 18. Next up for BFA will be a road trip to Barre on Saturday, where they’ll face off with Spaulding for the second time this season. The previous meeting between the two teams this season ended in a 7-1 victory for BFA.
