Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Untreated roads may be icy for the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional ice accumulations are unlikely this morning, but untreated surfaces may still be icy for the morning commute. Lowest wind chills will be between 11 PM Friday and 11 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&