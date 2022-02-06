BURLINGTON - Loghan Hughes raced to two D1 Vermont State Titles on Sunday, Feb. 6. Hughes ran a 4:51.74 in the 1500m and a 10:52. 23 in the 3000m.
Hughes, a senior at Bellows Free Academy St. Albans, raced in her first indoor track and field state championship on Sunday. In November, Hughes also won the D1 title at the 2021 Vermont Cross Country State Championships.
Q&A with Loghan Hughes
What did you enjoy about the state championship races today? I love the 1500m; it's fast, but you kind of forget about it when you're in it, which is fun. I don't love the track, and the masks aren't awesome, but it still feels good to run fast.
Did you enjoy having fans and teammates here today? The atmosphere is awesome, and it's great to have the girls from other schools here, like Ruthie Brueckner. And having everyone cheering is great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.