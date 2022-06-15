Sophomore Will Hughes teamed up with seniors Jacob Tremblay and Manny Chiappinelli to win the Team Title in the Vermont State Decathlon Championship. The Championship took place Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, at Burlington High School. The Decathlon attracts the top track and field male and female athletes each year to compete head to head in the grueling two-day event.
Day one: the guys competed in the 100m, Long Jump, High Jump, Shot Put & 400m.
Day two: they competed in 110m Hurdles, Pole Vault, Discus, Javelin, and the grueling 1500m. BFA easily outscored their closest competition scoring 277 pts for the title to second place Windsor High School's 261 points and third-place South Burlington's 251 points.
Will Hughes led the way to a sixth-place finish with 4,841 points, a point total that now makes him the eighth-best decathlete in BFA-St. Albans history.
Will's results: 100m -17th 12.20 (PR), Shot Put - 22nd 30' 10.75" (PR), Long Jump - 15th 18' 1.25" (PR), High Jump - 10th 5' 5", 400m - fifth 53.88, 110m Hurdles - 16th 19.14 (PR), Pole Vault - 16th 9' 0.25" (PR), Discus - 23rd 80' 6.25" (PR), Javelin - 15th 105' 5.75", 1500m - 2nd 4:31.05.
Jacob Tremblay placed ninth with a score of 4.739 points, a point total that now makes him the 10th best decathlete in BFA history.
Jacob's results: 100m - 32nd 12.64 (PR), Shot Put - 18th 31' 5.25", Long Jump - 12th 18' 1.75" (PR), High Jump - 21st 5' 1" (PR), 400m - sixth 54.48 (PR), 110m Hurdles - 15th 19.00, Pole Vault - 37th 7' 6.5", Discus - 17th 83' 11", Javelin - ninth 120' 10.75", 1500m - 1st 4:20.31.
Manny just missed the podium by a mere 11 points placing 11th with a score of 4,665 points.
Manny's results: 100m - 33rd 12.66, Shot Put - third 39' 10", Long Jump - 26th 17' 2" (PR), High Jump - 36th 4' 9" (PR), 400m - 23rd 57.00, 110m Hurdles - 26th 20.39, Pole Vault - 9th 10' 0" (PR), Discus - first 127' 2.75" (PR) a throw that missed making the BFA Top 10 List of Time by 2.25", Javelin - fourth 132' 11.75", 1500m - 37th 5:20.90 (PR).
BFA also had three girls competing. Lauryn Johnson, Maya Frost, and Kate Storms finished 12th as a team.
Lauryn Johnson led the way with a 29th place with 3,216 points, a point total that now puts her fifth on the BFA All-Time Top 10 List.
Lauryn's results: 100m - 27th 14.52 (PR), Discus - 25th 57' 7" (PR), Javelin - 5th 81' 4.5", Pole Vault - 31st 5' 7" (PR), 400m - 31st 1:10.47 (PR), 100m Hurdles - 17th 19.87, High Jump - 31st 4' 1.25", Long Jump - 29th 13' 0.25" (PR), Shot Put - 21st 23' 9.5" (PR), 1500m - 34th 6:42.66 (PR).
Maya Frost placed 39th with 2,779 points, a score that puts her ninth on the BFA All-Time Top 10 List.
Maya's results: 100m - 42nd 15.00 (PR), Discus - 29th 56' 6.25" (PR), Javelin - 24th 57' 6.25", Pole Vault - 17th 6' 6.75" (PR), 400m - 42nd 1:13.44, 100m Hurdles - 19th 19.99, High Jump - 41st 3' 11.25", Long Jump - 51st - 9' 5", Shot Put - 23rd 23' 7.75", 1500m - 31st 6:32.15.
Kate Storms placed 49th with a point total of 1,790 points, a score that puts her first on the BFA Freshman All-Time List for Decathlon.
Kate's results: 100m - 50th 16.02 (PR), Discus - 27th 57' 0.75" (PR), Javelin - 21st 60' 7.5" (PR), Pole Vault - NH, 400m - 49th 1:18.65, 100m Hurdles - 48th 24.11 (PR), High Jump - 48th 3' 5.25" (PR), Long Jump - 41st 12' 2" (PR), Shot Put - 49th 16' 6.5" (PR), 1500m - 46th 7:21.78.
