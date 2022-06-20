BFA had six athletes travel to Philadelphia to compete in the New Balance National Track & Field Championships, a Meet they had to qualify for during the spring season. It brings many top athletes from around the country to compete head to head for bragging rights. Just being able to qualify is an honor and a win. The Meet was held at the University of Pennsylvania's famous Franklin Field, home to the Penn Relays.
The athletes traveled on Thursday, explored the stadium in awe, and prepared to compete against some of the Nation's best.
Friday morning: Logan Hughes toed the start line for the Rising Stars 2- Mile. Loghan ran in the pack for the first half of the race before picking up her pace. She had one girl who had gone out hard to chase. With 600m to go, Loghan was clearly closing and caught the girl with 150m to go and pulled away for the victory with a time of 10:55.21. Now came the hard part, she had to sit and watch another heat race; after each lap, Loghan's time continued to hold up, and with a few meters to go, the celebration began as we realized Loghan was going to be the Rising Stars Division National Champion.
Friday evening: Calvin Storms, Will Hughes, Jacob Tremblay, and Ethan Mashtare competed in the Distance Medley Relay. The temps were easily in the mid-90s for the start of the race, and the guys were prepared to run a strategic race. Calvin started for us in the 1200m and sat in the lead pack until one lap to go when he made a quick move and opened up a lead. He handed off to Will for the 400m, went out conservatively, and the closest team to us closed the gap up 100m in. But Will's strategy worked as he picked up the pace and easily pulled away. Jacob took the baton from Will and went to work in the 800m. Jacob ran a strong 800m and handed off to Ethan in third place, one second back of the lead for the 1600m. Ethan closed quickly on the lead runners but would let them go as the pace was fast. That paid off as the two returned to him mid-way through lap two. Ethan sat on the two until a lap to go where he quickly opened a 10m lead and held it all the way for BFA's second National Championship win on the day.
Saturday: We arrived at the track for the Rising Stars 4X800m Relay. How could we possibly top day one? We weren't seeded as well in this race, and we ran in the slower and first of the two heats. The boys had a goal going to the start line: break the Vermont State Record and see where that gets them. Calvin Storms again led off for us. He had a goal of running a 1:57, which would be a PR. Like in the DMR, he sat in the pack the first lap. With a lap to go, he made his move and pulled away from the pack to hand off to Jacob in 1:57. Jacob ran a strong first lap and held off the charging pack; a strong second lap kept us in the lead, running a PR himself. Porter Hurteau took the baton next and had a pack that quickly was on him, but he stayed calm and ran his race, making a strong move with 200m to and would pass the baton to Ethan in third. Ethan went out hard and caught both runners by 300m into the lap. He wenr on to run a huge PR himself and cross the line in 7:55.88, a time that would break the Vermont state record by two seconds. They did their job; now, they had to wait and see if their time would hold up. With 100m to go, they realized their time would hold up, and they were National Champions in the Rising Stars Division.
Sunday: BFA athletes raced individual races in the Mile. Calvin competed first in the Rising Stars Mile, running a strong first half, but having run two races and the emotions from two National Championships, the legs slowly gave out. He still paced as one of the best in the race, placing 29th out of 75 competitors. Loghan competed next in the Championship Mile Division, and stayed in the pack for most of the race before making a move with 400m to go. She would place third in her heat in a PR time of 4:58.38 to place 21st out of 37 of some of the best in the U.S. Ethan was our last racer of the weekend in the Championship Mile. Like Calvin, he went out with the leaders, but the prior two days in the legs took its toll. He placed 54th out of 58th of the finest the U.S. has to offer. It was a fantastic end to their high school careers for the four seniors and an eye-opener for the two sophomores as to what they have to strive for.
