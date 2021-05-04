In Colchester, the BFA boys' tennis team fell 6-1 in the first match of their season. At home, the BFA girls' tennis team fell 5-2 to the Lakers.
Doubles
Lydia Hodgeman vs. Julia Correll: 6,4 and 6,2
Ella Lambert vs. Maia Fachetti: 0,6 and 3,6
Genevieve LaClaire vs. Kendall Spencer: 1,6 and 1,6
Shelby Bechard vs. Phoebe Richardson: 6,3 and 3,6
Singles
Lyla rouleau vs. Maeve McCullagh: 1,6 and 3,6
Emily Hayden vs. Katie McCullagh: 1,6 and 1,6
