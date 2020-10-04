WILLISTON — BFA XC continued to show that all the hard work done over the summer has made them one of Vermont's top teams this fall.
With two races in the books, the girls' team learned an important lesson: be careful how sleeping bears react to being poked.
In the season's first race at Hard'ack, CVU, the State Champions for the past 11 years, were given a scare by our girls' team.
Midway through the race, we were challenging for the win. CVU recovered enough to beat us by 9 points.
This week at the Catamount Family Center, CVU was prepared to go out and show us they are still the defending Champions, and we would have to up our game to take their crown.
Right from the gun, they went to the front and put the pressure on. Our girls responded well and ran much faster than last week on a much tougher, hillier course.
CVU also had two runners step up and run to their full potential. My preseason prediction was that CVU would be the clear favorite to win again, and we would be the clear favorite to be runner up. That seems to be the case.
But predictions don't always hold true in sports, and we will continue to chip away at their dominance.
First-year runner and junior, Loghan Hughes (BFA), continued to show she can run with the best in Vermont, placing 12th overall yesterday and 8th in Division 1 with a time of 20:48.
Loghan was a little disappointed in her race and will look to move farther up the standings next weekend.
Another first-year runner Ruby Dasaro continued to be one of the best freshmen in the state and ran a personal best time of 21:15 to place 19th overall and 13th in Division 1.
As she gains confidence in her natural abilities, she will continue to challenge the front pack.
Sophomore Tara Ditch had a strong day to place 20th overall and 14th in Division 1 in 21:18. Senior Caitlyn Dasaro had a strong day as well placing 23rd overall and 15th in Division 1 in a time of 21:24.
Senior Quincy Fournier had the race of the day and her career so far, placing 25th overall and 17th in Division 1, setting a new PR of 21:29, a huge 51-second improvement over last week's PR and on a hilly course.
Sophomore Lauren Kate Garceau had a tough day by her standards to place 28th overall and 20th in Division 1 with a time of 21:37. She will be looking to move back up the team and state ranking next weekend.
Junior Lydia Hodgeman placed 38th overall and 28th in Division 1 in a time of 22:22. Junior Calla Bourdeau continued to round back into last year's racing form and ran a strong first race of the season to place 48th overall and 35th in Division 1 in a time of 22:46.
Rounding out the team were: Sydney Heth 118th in 26:46, Amiya Sharp 128th in 27:21, Maya Jerose 134th in 28:04, Carly Charron 137th in 28:27, Maya Frost 140th in 29:04, Kaya Hudak 146th in 30:21, Ava Dumont 149th in 31:02, Maddie Curtis 151st in 31:23, Macy Cross 152nd in 31:30, Aima Rashid 156th in 34:25, Lily Foisy 157th in 36:27, Taylor Olds 160th in 45:22, Kate Reilly 161st in 45:26, Leila St. Francis 45:42, and Karli Rucki 164th in 46:01.
Girls' scores were: CVU 54, Harwood 81, U32 82, BFA 99, Essex 121, Burlington 129, S. Burlington 146, MMU 180, Colchester 275, Montpelier 316.
The boys' team also continued to show early-season promise as one of the top teams in Vermont. Like the girls, CVU is the favorite to repeat as State Champions in Division 1.
I predicted BFA would be in the hunt for the runner-up position, and that seems to be the case. It will be a challenge between us and Burlington and possibly St. Johnsbury who we have not seen yet this season, and may not until the state championship.
BFA was led by junior Ethan Mashtare, who bounced back from a disappointing first race, finishing 4th overall and 3rd in Division 1 in a strong time for the course of 16:59.
Junior Jacob Trembaly had a strong day placing 23rd overall and 12th in Division 1. Junior Calvin Storms was a little disappointed in his race but placed a strong 27th overall and 16th in Division 1 in 18:01.
The race of the day for the guys went to our next two finishers, freshmen Porter Hurteau, 38th overall 23rd in Division 1 in a new PR time of 18:31, and freshmen Will Hughes 42nd overall 26th in Division 1 in a new PR time of 18:38.
Junior CJ Fisher placed 54th overall 36th in Division 1 in 19:16. Junior Manny Chiappinelli, bounced back from a disappointing first race and placed 75th overall in 20:05 a new PR.Rounding out the team were: Isaac Ditch 83rd in 20:23, Will Dumont 117th in 21:31, Nolan Rocheleau 120th in 21:53, Cole Boyle 144th in 23:56, Lucas MacKenzie 150th in 24:19, a new PR, Thomas Curry 153rd in 24:33, Jayden Pigeon 162nd in 25:28, a huge PR by 6 minutes, Chris Cotignola 164th in 25:39, Lincoln Schweers 166th in 25:53 a new PR, Tanner Dalley 173rd in 27:55, a new PR, Ian Carpenter 183rd in 1:06:50.
Boys scores were: U32 31, CVU 66, BHS 106, BFA 114, Essex 129, S. Burlington 165, MMU 179, Harwood 195, Colchester 239, Montpelier 273.