The BFA St. Albans Track and Field team traveled to St. Johnsbury for the season's first meet, coming home with 58 personal records, two school records, and 12 athletes qualified for States.
Q&A with BFA Track & Field coach Mike Mashtare
What's the composition of this year's team? We've got a nice blend of returning athletes and new faces; it's a hard-working group with lots of energy. We've got some talented freshmen and injured athletes making a comeback this year. The boys are hoping for something special; they want to be one of the top teams, and a second or third place would be reasonable for this group of guys. The girls have some scorers, and I think a middle of the pack would be a good spot for them at States.
When will you be hosting home meets this year? We open up at home on April 26. May 4, we host at home, and this year we'll be hosting co-ed relays on May 21, which will be a big event.
Would you like to say anything about your assistant coaches? For the first time since I've been coaching, all four coaches are alumni of the BFA track program. Katie Lamb works with throws, Brandi Labounty does jumps and hurdles, and Tim Hurteau will be working with sprints. It's cool to have all these alumni coaching the team we all ran for.
Of your returners, are there some who are poised to have notable seasons?
Sprints girls: senior Janelle Hardy senior and sophomore Tessa Sweeney.
Sprints guys: seniors Sam Stoll and Ethan Bruley should be among the top in the state.
Mid-distance 400/800: Sophomore Will Hughes, Connor Leach, and Porter Hurteau.
Mid-distance girls: Junior Amaya Sharp and Tessa Sweeney.
Distance girls: senior Loghan Hughes and junior Lauren-Kate Garceau.
Distance boys: Ethan Mashtare, Jacob Tremblay, and Calvin Storms.
Hurdles girls: Junior Maya Frost and sophomore Lauryn Johnson.
Hurdles boys: Noah Domingue and Marshall Herbert.
Throws girls: seniors Isabella Williams, Yukina Benjami,n and sophomore Aiyana Auer (Javelin third in state in 2021.)
Throws guys: seniors Manny Chiappinelli, Darik Gregoire, Kaleb Lulek, and Noah Burleson.
Jumps boys: Senior Connor Leach, junior Jonathan Ireland
Jumps girls: Lauryn Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.