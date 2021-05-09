Girls Javelin
1st Bethany Sanders: Personal Best of 92' 2".
12th Shauni Ross: PB of 69' 2"
14th Maya Jerose: PB of 61' 10"
Girls Discus
14th Maddie Curtis: PB of 62' 8"
21st Bethany Sanders 52' 10 "
Girls High Jump
18th Lauryn Johnson: PB of 4' .75"
Girls Triple Jump
8th Carly Charron: PB of 28' 5.5"
Frosh Girls 100m
8th Tessa Sweeny: new PB of 14.74
12th Shelby Royea: 15.35
Girls 100m
23rd Chelsea Raymond 15.02
Girls 200m
21st Chelsea Raymond 31.84
Girls 400m
19th Calla Bourdeau: PB of 1:08.49
Girls 1500m
15th Lauren Kate Garceau: PB of 5:19.67 (10th fastest female to run the 1500m at BFA)
Girls 3000m
3rd Loghan Hughes: PB of 10:53.20 (2nd fastest girl to run the 3000m at BFA)
12th Lauren Kate Garceau: PB of 11:34.40 (7th fastest girl to run the 3000m at BFA)
Girls 100m Hurdles
23rd Carly Charron: 22.16
Girls 300m Hurdles
13th Iris Burns: PB of 54.78
23rd Carly Charron: PB of 1:00.94
Girls 4X100m
4th Chelsea Raymond, Shelby Royea, Macy Cross, Tessa Sweeney with a time of 57.97
Girls 4X400m
6th Iris Burns, Calla Bourdeau, Carly Charron, Lauren Kate Garceau with a time of 4:43.77
Boys Javelin
6th Nolan Rocheleau with a throw of 126'
15th Caleb Lulek: PB of 109' 6"
16th Manny Chiappinelli: throw of 106' 8"
Boys Shot Put
10th Manny Chiappinelli: throw of 36' .75"
Boys Discus
17th Nolan Rocheleau: PB of 89' 9"
18th Darik Gregoire: PB of 88' 11"
20th Manny Chiappinelli: throw of 86' 1"
Boys High Jump
7th Jonathan Ireland: PB of 5' 3.75"
9th Peter Jolley: jump of 5' 3.75"
14th Colin Jolley: jump of 4' 11.75"
Boys Long Jump
8th Connor Leach: PB of 18' 3"
Boys Triple Jump
9th Jonathan Ireland: PB of 36' 1.5"
12th Damian Dattilio: PB of 34' .75"
Boys 100m
13th Ethan Bruley: PB of 12.13
20th Will Lagrow: 12.53
21st Peter Jolley: 12.53
22nd Patrick MacDonald: 12.62
Frosh 100m
5th Sam Lacroix: PB of 13.00
Boys 200m
12th Ethan Bruley: PB 25.19
19th Patrick MacDonald: 25.87
20th Will Lagrow: 25.88
Boys 800m
7th Calvin Storms: PB of 2:06.38
8th Jacob Tremblay: PB of 2:06.68
10th Porter Hurteau: PB of 2:07.90 (fastest freshman to run the 800 at BFA)
11th Will Hughes: new PB of 2;08.56 (2nd fastest freshman to run the 800 at BFA)
Boys 1500m
3rd Ethan Mashtare: PB and school record 4:03.03
8th Calvin Storms: PB of 4:14.90 (7th fastest to run the 1500m at BFA)
13th Jacob Tremblay: PB of 4:23.10
Freshman boys 1500m
3rd Porter Hurteau in a new PB of 4:27.95 (3rd fastest freshman to run the 1500m at BFA)
4th Will Hughes: PB of 4:29.78 (5th fastest freshman to run the 1500m at BFA)
Boys 3000m
5th Ethan Mashtare in a time of 9:15.75
Boys 4X100m
4th in a time of 47.02 Ethan Bruley, Patrick MacDonald, Will Lagrow, Peter Jolley
Boys 4X400m
3rd in a time of 4:48.30 Calvin Storms, Jacob Tremblay, Porter Hurteau, Will Hughes
