Loghan Hughes Indoor States 2022-6.jpg

Loghan Hughes races in indoor track during the 2022 season. She set a new BFA St. Albans school record in outdoor track in the 1500m on Wednesday, April 13. 

 Adam Laroche

It was another wet and cool Meet, but the team ignored the conditions and once again set many new personal bests (61), another school record, and we had more athletes qualify for states and Burlington Invitational. 

100m
23rd  Jenelle Hardy  14.76  
24th  Peyton Hunsicker 14.77
30th  Lauryn Johnson  15.06  PR
31st  Tessa Sweeney  15.20
54th  Macy Cross  16.35
61st  Patience Gabree  16.97  PR
65th  Lila Dumont  17.23  
67th  Zoe Walent  17.49  PR
 
3rd  Sawyer Chaput-Graves  12.18  PR
5th  Will Lagrow  12.36
6th  Ethan Bruley  12.48
10th Sam Stoll  12.56
17th Jonathon Ireland  12.68  PR
18th  Brandon Sweeney 12.74
20th  Caleb Holmes 12.79   PR
26th  Richard Yueng  13.13  PR
36th  Darik Gregoire  13.48  PR
41st  Levi Dalmer  13.84  PR
43rd  Sam Lacroix  13.92
59th  Noah Lavigne  15.79
61st  Hayden Stanislas 16.47  PR
63rd  Tristan Boomhover  17.65
 
200m
18th  Jenelle Hardy  31.06
19th  Peyton Hunsicker  31.48
20th  Tessa Sweeney  31.59
25th  Elora Menard  32.26
39th  Rebekah Dalmer  34.23  PR
44th  Macy Cross  34.80
52nd  Lila Dumont  37.48
57th  Patience Gabree  38.73  PR
 
2nd  Sawyer Chaput-Sawyer  24.57  PR
5th  Will Hughes  25.07
6th  Ethan Bruley  25.38
10th  Brandon Sweeney  25.73  PR
19th  Caleb Holmes  26.72  PR
20th  Sam Stoll  26.80
26th  Richard Yeung  27.43
32nd  Colin Langlois  28.18  PR
37th  Levi Dalmer  29.12
38th  Sam Lacroix  29.48
46th  Noah Lavigne  31.93
 
400m
No results available for girls
 
2nd  Will Hughes  54.55  PR
 
800m
18th  Amiya Sharp  3:00.51  PR
 
1st  Porter Hurteau  2:09.87
5th  Brayden Vincent  2:30.77  PR
19th  Tanner Dalley  2:54.07
 
1500m
1st  Loghan Hughes  4:49.92  School Record. Old Record was held by Jessica Pinette 4:51.55 set in 1997
6th Lauren Kate Gareau  5:21.91
 
1st  Ethan Mashtare  4:03.49
2nd  Porter Hurteau  4:22.65  PR
8th  Teddy Tremblay  4:53.39  PR
27th  Brayden Vincent  5:31.70  
31st  Tanner Dalley  5:48.36  PR
 
3000m
5th  Lauren Kate Garceau  11:54.78
 
2nd  Jacob Tremblay  9:17.72  PR
6th  Teddy Tremblay  10:08.76  PR
11th  Lucas MacKenzie  11:36.78  PR
 
 
100m Hurdles
6th  Lauryn Johnson  20.79   PR
7th  Maya Frost  21.04
 
110m Hurdles
5th  Manny Chiappinelli  20.04  PR
7th  Marshall Herbert  20.87  
8th  Noah Domingue  21.57  PR
 
300m Hurdles
3rd  Maya Frost  59.66
 
1st  Ethan Mashtare    42.05  PR
7th  Noah Domingue  48.21  PR 
9th  Marshall Herbert  50.90  PR
 
4X400m
3rd  L. Johnson, T. Sweeney, J. Hardy, L. Hughes  4:45.43
 
1st  W. Hughes, P. Hurteau, E. Mashtare, J. Tremblay  3:46.01
 
High Jump
5th  Lauryn Johnson 3-11.25
 
2nd  Will Hughes  5-3
4th  Jonathon Ireland  4-11
 
Long Jump
4th  Zoe Walent  12-10.75  PR
6th  Jenelle Hardy  12-5.25
8th  Aiyana Auer  11-10.25  PR
13th Lila Dumont  10-6.75  PR
16th Analyn Blow  9-1.75  PR
 
4th  Caleb Holmes  17-2.5
 
Triple Jump
4th  Jonathon Ireland  35-7.5
 
Shot Put
11th  Maya Frost  22-2.5
13th  Laurelle Boomhower  22-1.25  PR
14th  Isabella Williams  21-10.5
17th  Lily Foisy  20-4.5
19th  Yukina Benjamin 19-4.75
24th  Kaya Hudak   15-1
 
3rd  Manny Chiappinelli  37-4
7th  Justin Brown  33-7.25  PR
11th  Noah Burleson  32-6.5
13th  Darik Gregoire  34-1.5
16th  Jimmy Pare  30-9
17th  Colin Langlois  28-11.25
21st  Tyler Rangel  27-7  PR
24th  Camden Piper  26-7.25  PR
30th  Ryan Desmond  23-7.5
34th  Nicholas White  17-11.25  PR
35th  Terrence White 17-9.5  PR
 
Discus
15th  Yukina Benjamin  52-1.25  PR
19th  Isabella Williams  51-6.5
20th  Laurelle Boomhower  51-5.75  PR
23rd  Lily Foisy  47-2.5  PR
26th  Kaya Hudak  39-5.5
 
6th  Darik Gregoire  104-.05
7th Manny Chiappinelli  102-8.25
15th Justin Brown 83-2  PR
16th  Jimmy Pare  82-9.25  PR
21st  Noah Burleson  76-11.5
22nd  Caleb Lulek  76-1
23rd  Richard Yeung  75-2.75  PR
25th  Will Lagrow  70-4
31st  Camden Piper  62-10.25  PR
 
Javelin
3rd  Aiyana Auer  75-11
5th  Isabella Williams  68-2.5
14th  Anna Malboeuf  52-8.25
15th  Kaya Hudak  52-6  PR
17th  Maya Frost  50-5
19th  Karli Holland  47-0.5  PR
20th  Laurelle Boomhower  46-10.5  PR
21st  Yukina Benjamin  46-10.25
23rd Lily Fiosy  43-9.5
24th  Lindsay Bernard  41-0.5  PR
26th   Mackenzie Smith  36-8.5  PR
 
2nd  Jacob Tremblay  119-11
4th  Manny Chiappinelli  118-0.25
7th  Caleb Lulek  100-10.25
13th  Tyler Rangel  90-9  PR
18th  Colin Langlois  81-9
21st  Noah Burleson  74-8.75
22nd Ryan Desmond  74-4.25  PR
23rd  Levi Dalmer  72-7.75  PR
25th  Justin Brown  69-4.25  PR
38th  Nicholas White  44-1.5  PR
40th  Terrence Lawrence  42-4.25  PR
41st  Tristan Boomhover  28-10.5   PR

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you