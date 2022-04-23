After our Meet at MMU was canceled because of the snowstorm, North Country offered to host a duo Meet with us. The schedule change also left us with a skeleton crew left to go. We might have been low on numbers but the athletes that were able to go did amazingly. We had seven different male winners, with Manny Chiappinelli winning all four of his events; Will Hughes winning three events; Marshall Herbert, Jacob Tremblay, Caleb Holmes winning two events, and Ethan Mashtare and Brandon Sweeney winning events. For the girls, Loghan Hughes and Lauryn Johnson won two events, and Karli Holland also won an event. Twenty-four guys had Personal Bests and 9 girls had Personal bests.
Event results (girls first and boys second)
100m
2nd Lauryn Johnson 15:06 PR
3rd Karli Holland 15:06 PR
5th Zoe Walent 17.11 PR
1st Will Hughes 12.25 PR
2nd Caleb Holmes 12.36 PR
3rd Brandon Sweeney 12.63 PR
9th Noah Lavigne 14.56 PR
200m
1st Brandon Sweeney 25.27 PR
2nd Caleb Holmes 25.77 PR
8th Colby Page 30.78 PR
9th Noah Lavigne 31.97
400m
1st Manny Chiapinelli 59.92
4th Levi Dalmer 1:04.06 PR
800m
1st Loghan Hughes 2:26.11 PR 5th All Time List
4th Elora Menard 2:55.17 PR
1st Ethan Mashtare 1:58.52 PR New School Record
2nd Porter Hurteau 2:05.60 PR
3rd Jacob Tremblay 2:08.37
4th Calvin Storms 2:10.77
5th Will Hughes 2:13.82
6th Teddy Tremblay 2:26.71 PR
7th Brayden Vincent 2:31.81
10th Tanner Dalley 2:55.49
1500m
1st Loghan Hughes 4:56.37
1st Jacob Tremblay 4:16.40 PR 9th All Time List
2nd Calvin Storms 4:26.25
3rd Teddy Tremblay 4:47.49 PR
5th Brayden Vincent 5:47.99
6th Tanner Dalley 6:01.01
100m Hurdles
1st Lauryn Johnson 19.69 PR
110m Hurdles
1st Marshall Herbert 19.33 PR
300m Hurdles
1st Marshall Herbert 50.69 PR
4X400m
2nd Hughes, Johnson, Walent, Menard 5:05.71
1st Hughes, Hurteau, Storms, J. Tremblay 3:46.73
Shot Put
3rd Laurelle Boomhower 21' 5"
4th Lily Foisy 20' 9"
1st Manny Ciappinelli 35' 9"
3rd Tyler Rangel 25' 10"
4th Colby Page 24' 9"
6th Hayden Stanislas 20' 1" PR
6th Nicholas White 17' 9"
Discus
2nd Lily Foisy 53' 3" PR
3rd Laurelle Boomhower 49' 10"
1st Manny Chiappinelli 101' 7"
Javelin
1st Karli Holland 53' 4" PR
2nd Anna Malboeuf 51' 2"
3rd Laurelle Boomhower 50' 11" PR
4th Lily Foisy 44' 4"
1st Manny Chiappinelli 134' 4" PR
2nd Jacob Tremblay 125' 10"
3rd Tyler Rangel 110' 2" PR
4th Levi Dalmer 76' 4" PR
7th Nicholas White 45' 9" PR
8th Tanner Dalley 40' 1" PR
High Jump
1st Lauryn Johnson 4' 2"
1st Will Hughes 5' 4" PR
Long Jump
2nd Zoe Walent 10' 9"
1st Caleb Holmes 17' 3" PR
Triple Jump
1st Caleb Holmes 35' 3" PR
Team Scores
Girls: North Country 50 and BFA 41
Boys: BFA 90 and North Country 31
