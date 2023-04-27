The BFA-St. Albans Track Team traveled to North Country Union High School on Wednesday, April 26, to compete against North Country, Mount Mansfield Union, St. Johnsbury, and Stamford, QC. We had one event winner, Lauryn Jonson in the Javelin. We had the following athletes move up the Top 10 in Vermont in their respective grades: Asher St.Pierre continues to be the top ranked freshman in the 110m and 300m Hurdles and is ranked 10th in the 100m. Freshman Jocoby Soter is now the fourth fastest freshman in the state in both the 800m and 1500m. He also qualified for the state championships in the 1500m. Freshman Edan Peters had a huge PR in the Long Jump, a jump that has him the third best freshman Long Jumper in the state. Marie DeSorgher cut 38 seconds off her 3000m PR to move up to the seventh fastest freshman in the state. Rebecca Tetreault had a two-foot improvement in the Discus to move up to 10th best Freshman in the state. Kodee Barratt had a PR in the 110m Hurdles to become the fifth fastest junior in the state. Will Hughes had a PR in high jump with a jump that puts him tied as the best junior High Jumper in the state. Lauren Kate Garceau ran a season record in the 1500m with a time that makes her the ninth fastest senior in the state.
Results
SR=Season Record PR=Personal Record. Girls' results are listed first in each event, followed by boys' results.
Girls 100m
6. Lauryn Johnson 15.01 SR
7. Tessa Sweeney 15.03
9. Alayna Carpenter
13. Paula Marras Gimenez 15.97
22. Bella Guerino 17.44 PR
24. Samantha White 17.61
Boys 100m
5. William Hughes 12.26 SR
7. Tyler Rangel 12.47 PR
11. Kodee Barratt 12.74 PR
15. Asher St. Pierre 12.90
17. Brayden Vincent 13.38
18. Colin Langlois 13.38 SR
24. Hatden Stanislas 15.22 PR
25. Paxton Getty 15.38 PR
26. Tristan Boomhover 16.37
Girls 200m
6. Alayna Carpenter 31.75
10. Paula Marras Gimenez 33.16 PR
Boys 200m
8. Asher St. Pierre 26.43 PR
11. Brayden Vincent 27.93
12. Edan Peters 27.95
19. Nolan Howrigan 31.71
Girls 400m
3. Tessa Sweeney 1:13.07
7. Kate Storms 1:18.94
Boys 200m
8. Brayden Vincent 1:01.66 PR
11. Edan Peters 1:03.29 PR
Girls 800m
3. Lauren Kate Garceau 2:37.82 SR
4. Hannah Branon 2:57.47 SR
Boys 800m
7. Jacoby Soter 2:17.86 PR
10. Noah Lavigne 2:30.46 PR
11. Nico Lazar 2:32.27 PR
14. Nolan Howrigan 2:42.72 PR
16. Theo DeCiantis 2:45.50 PR
18. Rowan McVicar 3:17.01 PR
19. Terrence Lawrence 3:19.54
Girls 1500m
3. Lauren Kate Garceau 5:23.15 SR
8. Marie DeSorgher 6:08.88
Boys 1500m
2. Teddy Tremblay 4:31.72
3. Jacoby Soter 4:36.95 PR
7. Noah Lavigne 5:11.14
11. Rowan McVicar 5:34.20 PR
Girls 3000m
4. Marie DeSorgher 13:09.81 PR
Girls 100m Hurdles
3. Lauryn Johnson 19.18
Boys 110m Hurdles
2. Asher St.Pierre 18.97 PR
3. Kodee Barratt 19.78 PR
Boys 300m Hurdles
3. Asher St.Pierre 48.76
Boys 4X100m
2. Carpenter, Storms,
Sweeny, Johnson 58.58
Girls Shot Put
6. Laurelle Boomower 21-11.75
11. Rebecca Tetreault 19-4.75
12. Lily Foisy 18-11.5
Boys Shot Put
4. Tyler Rangel 35-2.5 PR
7. Colin Langlois 31-8
13. Ryan Desmond 26-0.50
21. Terrence Lawrence 20-0.25
22. Hayden Stanislas 19-11.75
Girls Discus
2. Lily Foisy 63-3.75
4. Rebecca Tetreault 56-6.75 PR
5. Laurelle Boomhower 55-1
6. Kate Storms 53-4.25
Boys Discus
12. Tyler Rangel 75-6 PR
13. Colin Langlois 75-1.25 PR
11. Ryan Desmond 63-4.75 PR
Girls Javelin
1. Lauryn Johnson 97-11.25
4. Lily Foisy 57-8.25
7. Anna Malboeuf 51-1.5
9. Rebecca Tetreault 48-6.25
Boys Javelin
4. Tyler Rangel 109-11
10. Colin Langlois 102-1.5
12. Nico Lazar 81-3.5
14. Ryan Desmond 80-10.5
16. Theo DeCiantis 74-10.5 PR
21. Tristan Boomhover 34-11
Boys High Jump
1. Will Hughes 5-9 PR
8. Nolan Howrigan 5-1
12. Kodee Barratt 4-7 PR
Boys Long Jump
4. Edan Peters 16-10.75 PR
6. Nolan Howrigan 15-4.25 PR
15. Theo DeCiantis 12-7.25 PR
17. Nico Lazar 12-2.75 PR
19. Tristan Boomhover 6-10 PR
