The South Burlington Twilight Meet is a monster meet with most field events having 25-30 entrants and running events with 30-80 from 18 teams. Field events got under way at 1 pm and finished around 6 pm. Running events started at 3 pm and finished around 9 pm. Field event athletes started our day off with a bang. Aiyana Auer finished 2nd in the Javelin, Manny Chiappinelli placing 4th in the Shot Put, 2nd in the Javelin and 5th in the discus. Caleb Luek and Tyler Rangel would go 6th and 7th in the Javelin picking up valuable team points for us. Jenelle Hardy jumped to a big PR in Long Jump and Caleb Holmes had two big PR's in Long Jump and Triple Jump qualifying for States in both and placing 2nd in Triple. Sawyer Chaput-Graves had two big PR's in the 100 & 200 placing 4th in both. Ethan Mashtare electrified the stadium with a sizzling 1500m, becoming only the 8th Vermont boy to ever break 4 minutes in the 1500m in 3:58.52. He is now the 6th fastest Vermont boy to ever run the 1500m, and his time also qualified him for New Balance Outdoor Nationals, that will be held in Philadelphia in June. He followed that up with a 2nd place finish in the 3000m. Close on his heels were teammates Jacob Tremblay 3rd, Calvin Storms 4th, and Porter Hurteau 8th–all scoring big team points for us. Next up were our 4X100m Relays teams. The team of Lauryn Johnson, Tessa Sweeney, Karli Holland and Jenelle Hardy placed 6th with Will Lagrow, Caleb Holmes, Will Hughes and Sawyer Chaput-Graves placing 3rd. Will Hughes would turn around a few minutes later and win the 400m in a new PR of 54.00, and Manny Chiappinelli placing 7th. Porter Hurteau ran a strong 800m to place 5th. In the 3000m Jacob Tremblay placed 6th with a new PR and Calvin Storms placed 9th. The evening ended with the 4X400m and Loghan Hughes would anchor Elora Menard, Lauryn Johnson and Kate Storms to a 4th place finish. Will Hughes anchored, Calvin Storms, Ethan Mashtare and Jacob Tremblay to a 2nd place finish.
Ethan Mashtare becomes sixth fastest boy to run 1500m in Vermont:
This is a barrier I’ve always dreamed of breaking. I knew going into my high school career that only a few Vermonters have ever broken 4 in the 1500, but I knew I wanted to be one of them. After running 4:03 as my best time last season, I knew going into my senior year I could break it. It was definitely a surprise to run it this early in the season, as well as qualifying for New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Philadelphia. Honestly, when I finished it didn’t feel real. Everybody was cheering and congratulating me. It just felt like a dream. And to be one of few to ever break 4 minutes in Vermont feels great. It’s nice to know my hard work is finally paying off. And there’s a lot of season left; who knows what else can be done. I really just want to keep improving, having fun, and to finish my senior off with a bang. And lastly, I would like to thank my family, coaches and teammates for helping me achieve this longtime goal of breaking 4 in the 1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.