The BFA Track and Field Team traveled to St. Johnsbury to compete in the St. Johnsbury Relays, where the team continued to find success and improve. The day on the Track stared with the 4X200m, and the team of Marie DeSorgher, Paula Marras Gimenez, Peyton Hunsicker, Karli Holland won the event in a time of 2:01.44. Their time was good enough to break the BFA-St. Albans School Record.
The boys team of Edan Peters, Asher St. Pierre, Brayden Vincent, Porter Hurteau won in a time of 1:42.89.
Next to take the track was the boys 4X800m Relay. Toby Hurteau led off running a new PR in 2:21.34, Noah Lavigne ran a huge PR, cutting 12 seconds off his previous PR to run a 2:18.10. Sam Hurteau ran next, running the 800m for the first time as the team needed someone to run a strong 2:54.05. Rowan McVicar anchored the team, running a huge PR himself improving by 34 seconds to run a 2:43.70. Their time of 10:17.61 was good enough for third place.
The Sprint Medley Relay would compete next, an event of 100m-100m-200m-400m. Paula Marras Gimenez, Peyton Hunsicker, Alayna Carpenter, Kate Storms ran a 2:16.79 to place second. Kate Storms ran a new PR for the 400m in 1:15.79. The guys team of Sam Lacroix, Edan Peters, Asher St. Pierre, Brayden Vincent ran a time of 1:55.99 to place 2nd.
The 4X400m was next, and the team of Teddy Tremblay, Brayden Vincent, Toby Hurteau, Noah Lavigne ran a time of 4:20.67, good enough for second place. Toby and Noah ran PR's for 400m 1:04.37 & 1:03.30 respectively.
The Medley Relay, 200m-200m-400m,800m, was next. The team of Tessa Sweeney, Elora Menard, Kaitlyn Lumbra (1:08.79 new PR for 400m), and Lauren Kate Garceau ran a time of 4:46.31 for second place. Their time makes them the fifth fastest time at BFA All Time for the event.
The 4X100m Relays would tear up the track next. Alyana Carpenter, Tessa Sweeny, Lauryn Johnson, Karli Holland ran their best time of the season so far, going 56.23 for the win. Sam Lacroix, Asher St. Pierre, Tristan Boomhover, Paxton Getty ran a time of 57.55 for \second place.
Next was the Throwers Relay. All four legs had to be Throwers to complete the 4X100m. Samantha White, Lily Foisy, Maya Frost, Kate Storms ran a time of 1:05.72 for the win. The last event on the Track was the Distance Medley, (800m-400m-1200m-1600m). The team of Elora Menard, Tessa Sweeny, Lauren Kate Garceau, Kaitlyn Lumbra placed 2nd with a time of 14:04.67 to place second. Their time puts them eigth on the BFA All-Time List. The guys team also placed second with a time of 11:10.75. A time that puts them 5th on the BFA All Time List. The team consisted of Jacoby Soter, Will Hughes, Teddy Tremblay, Porter Hurteau.
Field Events were going on at the same time. In the Shot Put; Maya Frost threw 24-1.25, Mackenzie Smith 14-11.25 PR. Hayden Stanislas had a two-foot PR to throw 24-2.25. In Discus, Lily Foisy threw a 62-4.75, Kate Storms a 57-7.755, Lauryn Johnson a 52-8.25 SR. In Javelin, Lauryn Johnson threw 95-5.25, Lily Foisy a 61-6.5, MacKenzie Smith a 40-0.50. The girls’ combined distance of 197-1.25 was good enough for 10th on the BFA All-Time List for Shot Put Relay. Sam Hurteau 77-6.25 in Shot Put. In High Jump, Marie DeSorgher had a 3-10 PR, Bella Guerino a 3-4.25 PR, Will Hughes 5-8, and Porter Hurteau a 4-8 PR. In Long Jump, Peyton Hunsicker had a jump of 12-0.50, Samantha Whitea 8-8 PR; Edan Peters a 15-7.75, Paxton Getty 10-7.25 PR, and Tristan Boomhover 8-11 PR.
