BURLINGTON — The gymnasium at BFA-St. Albans will receive four new banners from the Vermont D1 track and field state championships to commemorate the incredible performances of three outstanding athletes. Loghan Hughes brought home two banners, with one in the 1500 meters in 4:35.55 and one in the 3000 meters in 10:26.62, Ethan Mashtare won the title in the 800 meters in 1:54.18, just 17 hundredths of a second off the record and Manny Chiappinelli secured the title in javelin with a throw of 141 feet, 4 inches.
BFA-St. Albans state champions react to wins
Loghan Hughes: Hughes, who’s been running for BFA-St. Albans for the past two and a half years, also plays lacrosse for the high school in the spring. She’s committed to run for D1 University of Connecticut in the fall of 2022 and has already secured a D1 state title in both cross country and indoor track.
When you started running two years ago, could you have foreseen this success? No, never. My PR for the 1500m last year was 4:51, which is much different from this year. I never thought I’d be closing in on a state record, breaking school records, and qualifying for Nationals.
If you had to pick three things that have played into this success, what would they be? The biggest one would be my teammates and coaches on both track and field and lacrosse. They have been so great about allowing me to put my goals first. My personal determination would be the third. I’m very self-motivated, and that’s helped me push myself.
What does it mean to share your senior state championship with your other senior teammates? There’s nothing like finishing a race and watching my teammates setting personal records and placing where they want to. It builds you up when everyone is so happy with their performance. It’s so special to have so many athletes doing amazing things.
What are you looking forward to with New Englands and having qualified for Nationals? I feel like I’m at the beginning of my running career. I’m so excited for what’s to come. I’m looking forward to seeing how I match up at New Englands. I’ve got college coming up, and I can’t wait to see what focused training will do.
What’s it like to see your name among the top five girls’ runners to ever race the 1500m in Vermont? When I see my name right under Elle Purrier [St. Pierre’s], it’s crazy. She’s an Olympian. It gives me so much motivation.
Ethan Mashtare: Mashtare has been running for BFA-St. Albans since his freshman year and has smashed several BFA-St. Albans records and secured numerous spots on the school’s all-time lists. He finished in second in the 1500m at the Vermont D1 track and field state championships and ran a blistering 800m to secure the title.
What will you remember most winning the title in the 800m? What I’ll remember most is all the support I received from my family and teammates at the meet. Crossing the finish line and seeing everybody congratulations and cheering for me felt really good. I couldn’t have won without their support.
What did it mean to you to secure that title with your senior teammates and your dad there to support you? It means so much to me. I have worked so hard and dreamed for years for this moment and it feels amazing to have it pay off. It feels much better to have my teammates in the same race pushing me, I could not have won without them. Also, I am proud I was BFA’s first ever 800 m state champ, and it was nice to do that under my dad. We have always wanted to win a state title together and I am glad I was able to do that for him.
What satisfaction does it bring to know you've left a lasting impact on the history of the school's track and field program? When I entered high school, I told myself I wanted to make an impact and be one of the best runners in school and state history. Me and my teammates have worked so hard, and I’m glad I was able to set a higher standard for Vermont distance running and have that hard work pay off.
Manny Chiappinelli: Chiappinelli’s tireless dedication to his craft paid big dividends on June 4 as he secured the title in javelin throwing a seven foot improvement on his previous personal best. He entered the finals in fourth and came from behind to bring home a banner.
What was it like to secure the D1 title in javelin? Winning States in javelin was a dream come true. Since I started track and field back in seventh grade I knew it was my favorite sport, and since freshman year I have been chasing a state championship. I have put so much time and work into improving my marks over the years.
What have you done to prepare for this event? I’ve spent early mornings in the gym before school, been at practice daily improving my form and technique, and have been throwing on weekends and days we don't have practice all to work towards this goal of a state championship.
What was it like to come from behind and win the title? Coming into states as an underdog and winning the meet on my final throw made all of that hard work and sacrifice feel worth it, I saw all my hard work result in this win.
