What a day! Personal Bests, season bests, meet records broken, and school records broken. The weather didn't seem to hinder most athletes' performances at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday, May 14.
Field Events kicked off the day at 9am. Things heated up quickly with Manny Chiappinelli throwing a three foot PR in the Shot Put and qualifying for the Finals. He quickly brought that energy to the Javelin, made the finals and placed fifth. Caleb Holmes didn't jump to a PR in the Triple Jump, but he jumped well enough to podium in sixth place.
Teddy Tremblay started the running events for us with a fourth place finish in the freshman 1500m with a new PR. Our speedsters in the 100m had a banner day. Sawyer Chaput-Graves ran a PR to be the seventh fastest on the day and missed the final by hundredths of a second. Jacob Holmes, Will Lagrow, and Brandon Sweeney all set new PR's with Sam Stoll running a seasons record (SR).
Jenelle Hardy and Karli Holland both ran to new PR's. Loghan Hughes was up next in the 1500m, and her fast pace was matched by few, but only for a short while as she slowly pulled away for the victory in near PR time.
The boys followed Loghan's lead and went for it. Ethan Mashtare ran an incredible last lap to run to a new PR and School Record in 3:55.58 to place second in the 1500m. Ethan broke the State Record, but his good friend Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury was setting a new one just in front of him. Evan and Ethan now own the fastest and second fastest times ever run by any Vermont boy at that distance. Calvin Storms and Porter Hurteau both ran to big PR's as well to place eighth and tenth, respectively.
The girls 4X100m ran a season's best to place tenth. The team of Will Lagrow, Caleb Holmes, Will Hughes, and Sawyer Chaput-Graves ran a PR with a time that now puts them sixth on the BFA All Time list. Will Hughes ran a solid 400m to place fifth.
Probably the best and most exciting races of the day were the boys' and girls' 800m. In the girls' race MVU's Ruth Brueckner went out with Essex's Heidi Stewart. These two had gone at each other a couple of weeks ago with Stewart walking away with the win. Brueckner knew what to expect this time and when Stewart made her move Brueckner let her go a bit, and then turned on a kick down the home stretch that would catch Stewart at the finish and just out lean her for the victory in a new PR and School Record time of 2:17.20. BFA's Loghan Hughes placde a solid third with a new PR.
The boys didn't disappoint and put on a show of their own. It was a blistering first lap with North Country's James Cilwik, CVU's Matt Servin and BFA's Ethan Mashtare out front. Mashtare would slide into second with 300m to go and with 200m to go made the pass on Cilwik and went on for the victory in new PR, School Record, Meet Record time of 1:55.79, missing the state record by 1.7 seconds.
