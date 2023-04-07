The BFA-St. Albans track and field team put the school on the map last spring with state-title performances. This year, the team is back with new talent and new goals.
Longtime BFA-St. Albans' track and field coach Mike Mashtare spoke of the team's focus for 2023.
"We're not focused on a team title; we're focusing on individuals doing well in 2023," said Mashtare. "The future looks bright for the team."
According to Mashtare, senior Lauren Kate Garceau will be one of the top girls in 1500 and 3000-meter. Keep an eye on Hannah Brannon, a senior and second-year runner who will compete in the 800 and 400-meter races.
Porter Hurteau, a junior, finished as a runner-up in the D1 cross country state championship in 2022, was a runner-up in indoor track in the 1500-meter, and took home a title in the 1000-meter in indoor track. Mashtare is confident Porter will be one of the top boys in the 1500 and 800-meter races this spring.
Sophomore Teddy Tremblay is expected to have a solid season for a young runner in the 1500m and 3000m this spring.
The team will be looking to Will Hughes for long and mid-distance sprints. Hughes was a top competitor in the 400m last year and one of the top decathletes in 2022. He also wants to move to 800m, a race he ran with big success in 2022.
The girls' sprinters will include junior Carly Holland and Tessa Sweeney; Sweeney was one of the top girls in the 400m last spring. Lauryn Johnson and Maya Frost, who did well in hurdles last spring, will also return. Johnson had a great indoor season, rewriting the BFA-St. Albans' Top 10 list. Peyton Hunsicker and Elora Menard will be ready to race both short or long in a sprint event.
BFA-St. Albans wil return several athletes for the field events, including senior Johnathan Ireland, a versatile athlete who can sprint, jump, and throw. In addition, Aiyana Auer was third in the javelin, and Johnson was sixth in the state in 2022, and they are both proven commodities in the throws. Laurel Boomhower and Lilly Foisy will compete in the shot put and discus.
Colin Langlois and Tyler Rangel will be the boys’ team's javelin specialists and will also compete in shot put. Ryan Desmond returns as a discus specialist.
The team welcomed several newcomers: Collin Brace and Cody Barrette will bring speed and strength to the team and can both sprint and throw. Mashtare said, "if they pick it up fast, they'll be good."
Two freshmen girls who contributed in the fall in distance are also joining the team. Marie Marie Desorgher and Kaitlyn Lumbra. According to Mashtare, Lumbra "will be rewriting the freshmen record books this spring."
Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau, who were a big factor in BFA's success in the fall, are also capable of rewriting the freshmen Top 10, according to Mashtare.
Rounding out the group are three freshmen boys who will be quick as sprinters: Asher St. Pierre, Nolan Howrigan, and Aiden Peters. All three have shown some promising speed, according to Mashtare, and look as if they can have an impact on the team as freshmen.
