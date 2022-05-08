Distance Medley: Lauren Kate Garceau, Tessa Sweeney, Hannah Branon, and Loghan Hughes won the event in 13:49.10 to become the third fastest team ever for BFA.

Distance Medley: The BFA team of Jacob Tremblay, Will Hughes, Calvin Stroms, and Ethan Mashtare ran the Distance Medley in 10:26.08 to easily qualify for the Rising Stars division at Nationals.