4X100m: The girls’ team of Tessa Sweeney, Macy Cross, Jenelle Hardy, and Lauryn Johnson ran a season's best time to place second in 56.90. The boys’ team of Caleb Holmes, Will Hughes, Jonathon Ireland, and Brayden Vincent also placed second in 49.40.
4X200m: Jenelle Hardy, Macy Cross, Tessa Sweeney, and Rebekah Dalmer placed second in a time of 2:03.40, making them the second fastest team to ever run the 4X200m for BFA, narrowly missing the school record by less than a second. Levi Dalmer, Caleb Holmes, Sam Lacroix, andMarshall Herbert placed fourth in 1:47.40.
4X800m: Teddy Tremblay, Brayden Vincent, Tanner Dalley, and Lucas Mackenzie placed fifth in a time of 10:18.60.
Sprint Medley (100-100-200-400): Amiya Sharp, Lauryn Johnson, Rebekah Dalmer, and Hannah Branon placed fourth in a time of 2:15.30 to narrowly miss the Top 10 List. The first of two school records on the day was set by the team of Caleb Holmes, Marshall Herbert, Will Hughes, and Porter Hurteau, winning the event in 1:43.60, and breaking the BFA School Record by two seconds. The team of Jonathon Ireland, Sam Lacroix, Caleb Lulek, and Levi Dalmer placed fourth in 1:56.10 just missing the top 10 list.
Medley Relay (200-200-400-800): Macy Cross, Jenelle Hardy, Rebekah Dalmer, and Amiya Sharp placed fourth in a time of 5:28.10. Caleb Holmes, Marshall Herbert, Teddy Tremblay, and Porter Hurteau placed second in 4:02.70 to become the fourth fastest ever at BFA in the Medley Relay, only three seconds off the school record.
Distance Medley (1200-400-800-1600): Lauren Kate Garceau, Tessa Sweeney, Hannah Branon, and Loghan Hughes won the event in 13:49.10 to become the third fastest team ever for BFA. What was probably the premier race of the day was in this event where St. Johnsbury and the BFA team of Jacob Tremblay, Will Hughes, Calvin Stroms, and Ethan Mashtare needed each other to race a common goal of qualifying for the New Balance Outdoor Track National Championships to be held June 16-19 in Philadelphia. STJ would take the early lead and hold that all the way to the finish as BFA pushed them to a winning time of 10:18.27 to qualify for the Championship Division at Nationals. Our team would run personal best in almost each leg to finish just eight seconds back in 10:26.08 to easily qualify for the Rising Stars division at Nationals. The 10:26.08 broke their own school record by an incredible 38 seconds, a time they set just last year. They will try and qualify for the Championship Division in two weeks at the BFA Relays May 21. They have to cut six seconds off their time to move up.
BFA St. Albans home meet: Thursday, May 5:
Thirty new PR's for the boys team and 18 for the girls were set on Thursday, May 5, as BFA St. Albans hosted a home track and field meet. Jenelle Hardy was a triple winner for us winning the100m, 200m and Long Jump. We had four double event winners: Will Hughes 200m and 400m, Caleb Holmes 100m and Long Jump, Lauryn Johnson 300m Hurdles and High Jump, Marshall Herbert 110m Hurdles and 3oom Hurdles. Single event winners: Tessa Sweeney 400m, Ethan Mashtare and Lauren Kate Garceau 800m, Teddy Tremblay 1500m, Lucas Mackenzie 3000m, Maya Frost 100m Hurdles, Shot Put Darik Gregoire, Isabella Williams, Discus Laurelle Boomhower, Noah Burleson, Javelin Aiyana Auer, Caleb Lulek, Will Lagrow Triple Jump.
