BFA Track & Field had another banner Meet, this time at the Essex Invitational, which also serves as the Vermont New England Qualifier. Every school that has a track team in Vermont was there for the opportunity to go to Bangor ME, June 10, for this year's New England Championships.

The highlights on the day started early and continued throughout. Junior Will Hughes started doing hurdle events two weeks ago, and had some big breakthroughs, first in the 110m hurdles, running a huge PR in the preliminaries to win his heat in 15.99, a time that makes him the eighth fastest ever to run the 110 hurdles at BFA and the sixth fastest Junior ever at BFA. He would place seventh in the final, missing New England's by four hundredths of a second.

In the 300m hurdles Will would have another big PR running a 40.82 to place third and punch his ticket to New Englands. His time makes him the third fastest 300m hurdler ever at BFA and the second fastest Junior for BFA in the event.

Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra continued her amazing spring placing sixth in the 1500m to punch her ticket to New Englands, as did junior Porter Hurteau who placed second. Porter would also qualify in the 800m placing fourth. Juniors Lauryn Johnson and Aiyana Auer continued to dominate the javelin placing first and second, respectively, to punch their tickets to New Englands.

Freshman Asher St. Pierre ran a PR in the 300m Hurdles, in a time of 45.10 that placed him 17th. While that doesn't seem like a highlight on the day, it was a time that qualified him for the Freshman Division at New Balance Nationals. It was also a time that makes him the second fastest freshman to ever run the 300m Hurdles at BFA.

Junior sprinter Karli Holland had a personal record in the 200m, running a time of 27.82, a time that makes her the 10th fastest girl to ever run the 200m at BFA. She is now the fourth fastest junior to ever run the 200m at BFA.

PR- Personal Record SR-Season Record NEQ- New England Qualifier NBN-New Balance Nationals Qualifier SMQ-State Meet Qualifier

4X800m

girls

8th Garceau, Menard,DeSorgher, Branon 11:35.71

Boys

8th Tremblay, T. Hurteau, Lavigne, Soter 9:00.65 SR

100m Hurdles

19th Lauryn Johnson 18.94

110m Hurdles

5th Will Hughes 15.99 PR Prelims

7th Will Hughes 16.04 Finals

100m

27th Karli Holland 13.59

1500m

6th Kaitlyn Holland 4:55.24 NEQ

Boys

2nd Porter Hurteau 4:02.20 NEQ

4X100m

9th Carpenter, Johsnon, Hunsicker, Holland 54.97 SR

400m

25th Elora Menard 1:07.15 PR SMQ

300m Hurdles

3rd Will Hughes 40.82 PR NEQ

17th Asher St.Pierre PR NBN

800m

4th Porter Hurteau PR NEQ

41st Noah Lavigne 2:15.65 PR

44th Toby Hurteau 2:17.24

47th Jacoby Soter 2:42.30

200m

12th Karli Holland 27.82 PR

3000m

15th Lauren Kate Garceau 11:58.49

27th Marie DeSorgher 13:20.05

16th Teddy Tremblay 9:49.85

Discus

31st Lily Foisy 67-11

Javelin

1st Lauryn Johnson 107-5.25 NEQ

2nd Aiyana Auer 104-2.5 NEQ

Triple Jump

10th Jonathon Ireland 38-11

High Jump

7th Will Hughes 5-9

Marathon Relay

41st  Alyana Carpenter  13.99  PR  SMQ

