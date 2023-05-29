BFA Track & Field had another banner Meet, this time at the Essex Invitational, which also serves as the Vermont New England Qualifier. Every school that has a track team in Vermont was there for the opportunity to go to Bangor ME, June 10, for this year's New England Championships.
The highlights on the day started early and continued throughout. Junior Will Hughes started doing hurdle events two weeks ago, and had some big breakthroughs, first in the 110m hurdles, running a huge PR in the preliminaries to win his heat in 15.99, a time that makes him the eighth fastest ever to run the 110 hurdles at BFA and the sixth fastest Junior ever at BFA. He would place seventh in the final, missing New England's by four hundredths of a second.
In the 300m hurdles Will would have another big PR running a 40.82 to place third and punch his ticket to New Englands. His time makes him the third fastest 300m hurdler ever at BFA and the second fastest Junior for BFA in the event.
Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra continued her amazing spring placing sixth in the 1500m to punch her ticket to New Englands, as did junior Porter Hurteau who placed second. Porter would also qualify in the 800m placing fourth. Juniors Lauryn Johnson and Aiyana Auer continued to dominate the javelin placing first and second, respectively, to punch their tickets to New Englands.
Freshman Asher St. Pierre ran a PR in the 300m Hurdles, in a time of 45.10 that placed him 17th. While that doesn't seem like a highlight on the day, it was a time that qualified him for the Freshman Division at New Balance Nationals. It was also a time that makes him the second fastest freshman to ever run the 300m Hurdles at BFA.
Junior sprinter Karli Holland had a personal record in the 200m, running a time of 27.82, a time that makes her the 10th fastest girl to ever run the 200m at BFA. She is now the fourth fastest junior to ever run the 200m at BFA.
PR- Personal Record SR-Season Record NEQ- New England Qualifier NBN-New Balance Nationals Qualifier SMQ-State Meet Qualifier
4X800m
girls
8th Garceau, Menard,DeSorgher, Branon 11:35.71
Boys
8th Tremblay, T. Hurteau, Lavigne, Soter 9:00.65 SR
100m Hurdles
19th Lauryn Johnson 18.94
110m Hurdles
5th Will Hughes 15.99 PR Prelims
7th Will Hughes 16.04 Finals
100m
27th Karli Holland 13.59
1500m
6th Kaitlyn Holland 4:55.24 NEQ
Boys
2nd Porter Hurteau 4:02.20 NEQ
4X100m
9th Carpenter, Johsnon, Hunsicker, Holland 54.97 SR
400m
25th Elora Menard 1:07.15 PR SMQ
300m Hurdles
3rd Will Hughes 40.82 PR NEQ
17th Asher St.Pierre PR NBN
800m
4th Porter Hurteau PR NEQ
41st Noah Lavigne 2:15.65 PR
44th Toby Hurteau 2:17.24
47th Jacoby Soter 2:42.30
200m
12th Karli Holland 27.82 PR
3000m
15th Lauren Kate Garceau 11:58.49
27th Marie DeSorgher 13:20.05
16th Teddy Tremblay 9:49.85
Discus
31st Lily Foisy 67-11
Javelin
1st Lauryn Johnson 107-5.25 NEQ
2nd Aiyana Auer 104-2.5 NEQ
Triple Jump
10th Jonathon Ireland 38-11
High Jump
7th Will Hughes 5-9
Marathon Relay
41st Alyana Carpenter 13.99 PR SMQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.