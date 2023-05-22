DSC_0358.jpg

Aiyana Auer prepares to throw the javelin in the first home meet for BFA-St. Albans, hosted at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, on April 11. Auer won the Javelin event and qualified for the Vermont State Championship. 

Check out the BFA-St. Albans athletes' results for the Champlain Valley Union Meet.

100m

Girls

3. Karli Holland 13.41 PR

10. Alayna Carpenter 14.22 PR

12. Peyton Hunsicker 14.76

18. Paula Marras Gimenez 15.38

19. Aroa SanJuan Mas 15.41

Boys

4. Jonathon Ireland 12.25

5. Tyler Rangel 12.30 PR

7. Kodee Barratt 12.51 PR

10. Colin Brace 12.98 PR

18. Paxton Getty 14.99 PR

200m

Girls

3. Karli Holland 27.89 PR

9. Alyana Carpenter 29.31 PR

13. Paula Marras Gimenez 31.37 PR

Boys

9. Colin Brace 26.65 PR

12. Sam Lacroix 27.25 SR

15. Paxton Getty 32.14 PR

400m

9. Elora Menard 1:09.48

800m

Boys

9. Hannah Branon 2:59.53

Boys

1. Porter Hurteau 1:59.72 PR

3. Noah Lavigne 2:17.89 PR

1500m

4. Teddy Tremblay 4:24.43 PR

100m Hurdles

1. Maya Frost 19.20

110m Hurdles

2. Kodee Barratt 19.71

300m Hurdles

1. Will Hughes 41.25 PR

4X100m

2. Holland, Johnson,Hunsicker,Carpenter 56.70

Shot Put

Girls

3. Maya Frost 8.90m

7. Laurelle Boomhower 6.60m

10. Lily Foisy 6.01m

Boys

1. Tyler Rangel 10.70m

3. Colin Langlois 10.36m PR

6. Ryan Desmond 8.00m

Discus

Girls

5. Lily Foisy 20.57m

13. Laurelle Boomhower 16.67m

Boys

6. Colin Langlois 25.14m

7. Tyler Rangel 22.90m

8. Ryan Desmond 22.52m PR

Javelin

Girls

1. Aiyana Auer 31.92m

4. Lily Foisy 18.69m

Boys

3. Tyler Rangel 34.50m

4. Colin Langlois 33.93m PR

6. Ryan Desmond 31.46m PR

8. Porter Hurteau 26.72m

High Jump

Girls

5. Aroa SanJuan Mas 1.25m

Boys

1. Will Hughes 1.65m

3. Jonathon Ireland 1.60m

4. Colin Brace 1.60m PR

Long Jump

2. Peyton Hunsicker 4.31m PR

4. Aiyana Auer 3.96m PR

Triple Jump

Girls

2. Aroa SanJuan Mas 8.61m

Boys

2. Jonathon Ireland 11.95m PR

BFA-St. Albans athletes' results for the Iverson Relays

4X110m Shuttle Hurdles

2. St.Pierre,Barratt,Hughes,P.Hurteau 1:14.84 8th Best All Time

4X100m

3. Auer, Hunsicker, Johnson, Sweeney 57.05

Freshman 4X100m

1. Peters, St.Pierre, Barbieri, Lazar 51.30

4X200m

3. Frost, Menard, Sweeney, SanJuan Mas 2:08.06 4th Best All Time

Peters, Barratt, Ireland, Barbieri 1:46.27

4X400m

3. Branon, Frost, Lumbra, DeSorgher 4:52.50

4X800m

1. Lumbra, Menard, Branon, DeSorgher 11:11.61

2. T. Hurteau, Lavigne, Soter, Tremblay 9:19.60

SMR - 100-100-200-400

1. Auer, Hunsicker, Mas, Sweeney 2:13.42

5. Stanislas, Barratt, Brace, Lavigne 2:00.09

Freshman SMR - 100-100-200-400

Barbieri, Peters, St.Pierre, Lazar 1:53.28 4th Best All Time

Medley Relay 200-200-400-800

4. Getty, Lazar, T. Hurteau, McVicar 4:38.11

Distance Medley Relay 800-400-1200-1600

1. Soter, Hughes, Tremblay, P.Hurteau 11:10.27 5th Best All Time

Co-ed 4X100m

2. Hughes, Johnson, Hunsicker, Ireland 54.03 2nd Best All Time

Co-ed 4X400m

2. P.Hurteau, Sweeney, Menard, Hughes 4:18.73 2nd Best All Time

Shot Put

Maya Frost 29-10.25

Lily Foisy 19-8.25

Rebecca Tetreault 19-2.75

68-9.25 8th Best Shot Put Relay All Time

Sebastian Hogle 26-7.25 PR

Hayden Stanislas 23-1.25

Discus

Lily Foisy 68-3

Lauryn Johnson 64-1 PR

Rebecca Tetreault 54-10

187-2 9th Best Discus Relay All Time

Sebastian Hogle 89-2 PR

Javelin

Lauryn Johnson 109-7.75

Aiyana Auer 105-7.25

Lily Foisy 60-3.5

275-6.5 School Record Javelin Relay

Nico Lazar 117-1.5 PR

Sam Hurteau 103-5.75 PR

High Jump

Aroa SanJuan Mas 4-3.25 PR

Anna Malboeuf 3-7.25 SR

7-10.5 9th Best High Jump Relay All Time

Jonathan Ireland 5-3

Long Jump

Jonathan Ireland 15-9.25 PR

Paxton Getty 11-2.25 PR

