Check out the BFA-St. Albans athletes' results for the Champlain Valley Union Meet.
100m
Girls
3. Karli Holland 13.41 PR
10. Alayna Carpenter 14.22 PR
12. Peyton Hunsicker 14.76
18. Paula Marras Gimenez 15.38
19. Aroa SanJuan Mas 15.41
Boys
4. Jonathon Ireland 12.25
5. Tyler Rangel 12.30 PR
7. Kodee Barratt 12.51 PR
10. Colin Brace 12.98 PR
18. Paxton Getty 14.99 PR
200m
Girls
3. Karli Holland 27.89 PR
9. Alyana Carpenter 29.31 PR
13. Paula Marras Gimenez 31.37 PR
Boys
9. Colin Brace 26.65 PR
12. Sam Lacroix 27.25 SR
15. Paxton Getty 32.14 PR
400m
9. Elora Menard 1:09.48
800m
Boys
9. Hannah Branon 2:59.53
Boys
1. Porter Hurteau 1:59.72 PR
3. Noah Lavigne 2:17.89 PR
1500m
4. Teddy Tremblay 4:24.43 PR
100m Hurdles
1. Maya Frost 19.20
110m Hurdles
2. Kodee Barratt 19.71
300m Hurdles
1. Will Hughes 41.25 PR
4X100m
2. Holland, Johnson,Hunsicker,Carpenter 56.70
Shot Put
Girls
3. Maya Frost 8.90m
7. Laurelle Boomhower 6.60m
10. Lily Foisy 6.01m
Boys
1. Tyler Rangel 10.70m
3. Colin Langlois 10.36m PR
6. Ryan Desmond 8.00m
Discus
Girls
5. Lily Foisy 20.57m
13. Laurelle Boomhower 16.67m
Boys
6. Colin Langlois 25.14m
7. Tyler Rangel 22.90m
8. Ryan Desmond 22.52m PR
Javelin
Girls
1. Aiyana Auer 31.92m
4. Lily Foisy 18.69m
Boys
3. Tyler Rangel 34.50m
4. Colin Langlois 33.93m PR
6. Ryan Desmond 31.46m PR
8. Porter Hurteau 26.72m
High Jump
Girls
5. Aroa SanJuan Mas 1.25m
Boys
1. Will Hughes 1.65m
3. Jonathon Ireland 1.60m
4. Colin Brace 1.60m PR
Long Jump
2. Peyton Hunsicker 4.31m PR
4. Aiyana Auer 3.96m PR
Triple Jump
Girls
2. Aroa SanJuan Mas 8.61m
Boys
2. Jonathon Ireland 11.95m PR
BFA-St. Albans athletes' results for the Iverson Relays
4X110m Shuttle Hurdles
2. St.Pierre,Barratt,Hughes,P.Hurteau 1:14.84 8th Best All Time
4X100m
3. Auer, Hunsicker, Johnson, Sweeney 57.05
Freshman 4X100m
1. Peters, St.Pierre, Barbieri, Lazar 51.30
4X200m
3. Frost, Menard, Sweeney, SanJuan Mas 2:08.06 4th Best All Time
Peters, Barratt, Ireland, Barbieri 1:46.27
4X400m
3. Branon, Frost, Lumbra, DeSorgher 4:52.50
4X800m
1. Lumbra, Menard, Branon, DeSorgher 11:11.61
2. T. Hurteau, Lavigne, Soter, Tremblay 9:19.60
SMR - 100-100-200-400
1. Auer, Hunsicker, Mas, Sweeney 2:13.42
5. Stanislas, Barratt, Brace, Lavigne 2:00.09
Freshman SMR - 100-100-200-400
Barbieri, Peters, St.Pierre, Lazar 1:53.28 4th Best All Time
Medley Relay 200-200-400-800
4. Getty, Lazar, T. Hurteau, McVicar 4:38.11
Distance Medley Relay 800-400-1200-1600
1. Soter, Hughes, Tremblay, P.Hurteau 11:10.27 5th Best All Time
Co-ed 4X100m
2. Hughes, Johnson, Hunsicker, Ireland 54.03 2nd Best All Time
Co-ed 4X400m
2. P.Hurteau, Sweeney, Menard, Hughes 4:18.73 2nd Best All Time
Shot Put
Maya Frost 29-10.25
Lily Foisy 19-8.25
Rebecca Tetreault 19-2.75
68-9.25 8th Best Shot Put Relay All Time
Sebastian Hogle 26-7.25 PR
Hayden Stanislas 23-1.25
Discus
Lily Foisy 68-3
Lauryn Johnson 64-1 PR
Rebecca Tetreault 54-10
187-2 9th Best Discus Relay All Time
Sebastian Hogle 89-2 PR
Javelin
Lauryn Johnson 109-7.75
Aiyana Auer 105-7.25
Lily Foisy 60-3.5
275-6.5 School Record Javelin Relay
Nico Lazar 117-1.5 PR
Sam Hurteau 103-5.75 PR
High Jump
Aroa SanJuan Mas 4-3.25 PR
Anna Malboeuf 3-7.25 SR
7-10.5 9th Best High Jump Relay All Time
Jonathan Ireland 5-3
Long Jump
Jonathan Ireland 15-9.25 PR
Paxton Getty 11-2.25 PR
