This is the first time anyone has hosted a distance-only meet. It was meant to be a highly competitive evening, and it did not disappoint. Our entrants (BFA St. Albans) for this meet only ran one distance event on Friday to be ready to step up and run with the best Vermont has to offer.
Iris Burns was our only entrant in the girls 800m, but she went out with the lead pack and hung on for a 10th place finish in a time of 2:44.6. A two-second improvement from Friday.
Next up was our two powerhouse freshmen. Neither one had ever run the 800m before they toed the start line. Will Hughes ran in the first heat and quickly pulled away on the 2nd lap to win the first heat in a blistering time of 2:12.5, a time that would qualify him for states and put him in second place on the BFA Freshman All Time list only 4/10 of a second behind the top time.
Porter Hurteau would run in the next heat, he went through the first lap with the pack and on the backstretch started picking off runners to place 2nd in his heat in a time of 2:11.7 to also qualify for states and take over the top spot on the BFA Freshman Top 10 list. They would place 3rd and 5th when the two heats were combined, not a bad way to start your track 800m career.
Next up would be Lauren Kate Garceau in the 3000m. Because she lost her freshman season because of Covid, this would be her first time running the 3000m. She went out with the pack and ran a strong 11:52.8 to place 5th. When asked how she liked the 3000m, she responded with a quick, "It was fun."
The guys 3000m would end the evening. It would be led by Vermont's Gatorade Runner of the Year, Brady Martusis of Essex. He would quickly take the lead and never looked back.
A pack of 8 guys formed to battle it out for 2nd place with BFA's Ethan Mashtare, Jacob Tremblay, and Calvin Storms all there. The pace stayed around a minute fifteen per lap, with runners slowly sliding off the lead pack. With a lap to go, Mashtare and S. Johnsbury's Hale Boyden were locked together; everyone knew it would be an all-out battle for 400m to see who would be second across the line. With 100m to go, they were still stride for stride. Boyden would edge Mashtare 9:07.8 to 9:08.7. Mashtare's time was more disappointing than losing second place as he would miss the BFA school record by a mere half a second, to make him number two on the BFA All-Time Top 10 List. Kevin Martell set the record way back in 1975.
Tremblay and Storms were just missing out on history themselves, missing the BFA Top 10 List by mere seconds to be 11th and 12th. It looks like all three boys will be doing damage to that list this year and next. Tremblay and Storms would place 8th & 9th respectively, but 5th & 6th among Division 1 runners.
