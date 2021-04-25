Boys sprints
Ethan Bruley and Will Lagrow (PR'd) both races, going 2nd & 3rd in the 100 and 1st and 2nd in the 200.
Boys 800m
Senior Dylan Koval picked up his first win ever with a victory in the 800m (PR).
Boys 1500m
BFA St. Albans' first five runners qualified for states (PR's). Ethan Mashtare won in 4:13.65 to put him 5th on the BFA all-time best list.
2nd was Calvin Storms, 3rd Jacob Tremblay, 4th Porter Hurteau, Will Hughes 6th (Huges missed 5th by 3/10 of a second.)
Boys 4x400m
Hurteau, Tremblay, Storms, and Mashtare teamed up to win the 4x400m.
Boys javelin and discus
Nolan Rocheleau (3 PRs): 3rd in the javelin, 4th in shot put, and 5th in discus. Manny Chiappinelli (PR) shot put, 3rd place, discus 3rd place, and 4th in javelin, just missing a new personal best.
Boys High Jump
A trio of new faces did well in the high jump, with Peter Jolley with a 2nd place jump of 5 feet. Collin Jolley and Jonathan Ireland tied for 4th with jumps of 4 feet 10 inches.
Boys Long Jump
Newcomer Connor Leach leaped to 2nd place with a jump of 17 feet and a half-inch and Peter Jolley going 15 feet 10 inches for 4th place.
Boys Triple Jump
Tremblay won with a leap of 35 feet 6 and a half inches; Jonathan Ireland placed 2nd with a jump of 32 feet 10 inches.
Girls sprints
Ayanna Raymond, Chelsea Raymond, and Jenelle Hardy: Raymond placed 4th in the 100m 14.85 and 2nd in the 200m 31.62. Raymond 6th in the 100m 15.04 and 3rd in the 200m 31.74. Hardy 5th in the 100m 14.95 and 4th in the 200m 32.07
Girls 800m
Iris Burns was 2nd in 2:46.31, and Calla Bourdeau 3rd in 2:52.90.
Girls 1500m
Lauren Kate Garceau qualified for states placing 2nd in 5:36.48.
Girls 300m hurdlers
First-time hurdlers Maya Frost 2nd in 1:02.58 and Carly Charron 3rd in 1:04.08.
Girls shot put
Izzy Williams: 22 feet for 3rd place; Lily Foisy 4th 16 feet 7 inches.
Girls discus
Maddie Curtis: 56 feet 8 inches, 2nd place; Shauni Ross: 50 feet for 4th.
Girls javelin
Ross: 66 feet for 2nd place; Maya Jerome: 57 feet for 3rd place.
Girls high jump
Freshman Lauryn Johnson: 3 feet 10 inches to place 3rd; Carly Charron: 3 feet 6 inches for 4th.
Girls long Jump
Maya Frost: 12 feet for 3rd place; Maya Jerome and Jenelle Hardy: 11 feet 8 inches tied for 4th place
