Today will be a day to remember for a lot of different reasons. At the beginning of the Essex Invitational we had sunshine; the clouds rolled in and the rain started, the wind picked up, and then we got more sunshine at the end of the meet. During all that we had 12 athletes qualify for the New England Championships. Many of our athletes also had PR's and qualified for the State Championship.
Marshall Herbert was our first athlete to PR running to a 19.14 in the 110m Hurdles, qualifying him for states. As the weather was starting to turn, Karli Holland would run a PR for 100m in 14.30 to place 34th. Jenelle Hardy would run a 14.45 to place 40th. Sawyer Chaput-Graves would run a strong 11.79 to place 10th and miss moving to the finals by 2/100ths of a second. Caleb Holmes ran a 12.06 to place 16th and Sam Stoll ran a 12.52 to place 38th.
The skies opened up for the 1500's and the driving rain made for some tough conditions. Loghan Hughes would become our first New England qualifier winning the event in 4:43.94, six seconds off her best time. Lauren Kate Garceau ran a fantastic race to place 11th in 5:18.36, just 6 seconds off her best time. Both incredible times considering the weather. Ethan Mashtare would be the next to qualify placing second in 4:08.93, with Calvin Storms placing fourth was next to punch his ticket with a 4:10.54. The girls 4X100m (Sweeney, Holland, Johnson, Hardy) would run a solid time to place 11th in 56.76. The men's team (Holmes, Chaput-Graves, Hughes, Stoll) would place third in 46.42 to qualify for New Englands. Next up was the 400m runners, Tessa Sweeny would run a 1:09.24 to place 28th. Will Hughes ran a big PR to place 3rd in 52.54 and qualify for New Englands.
The 300m Hurdles did not disappoint as Lauryn Johnnson would run a new PR in 54.17 to place 24th and Maya Frost would also run a new PR to place 31st and also qualify for states. Marshall Herbert placed 33rd in 50.24 in the 300m hurdles. Mashtare would make an all out attempt to break the Meet and State record in the 800m. He would pull away from the field going into the second lap and finish strong; he thought he had the record crossing the line but would come up just short of it by 3/10ths of a second. Calvin Storms would run a PR to place sixth and qualify in his second event. Porter Hurteau ran a new PR of 2:01.28 to place seventh and just miss qualifying.
The 200m was next and Caleb Holmes ran to a new PR of 24.27 to place 11th. Loghan Hughes would quickly take the lead in the 3000m to be joined by CVU's Alice Kredel with three laps to go. The real racing would begin with these two pushing each other and with a lap to go Loghan would quickly pull away to win by 10 seconds in 10:12.88, a 24 second personal best. The time would qualify her for Nationals in the 2-mile as well as her win qualifying her second event to New Englands. Lauren Kate Garceau had a good run as well placing 16th in 11:35.12, her second fastest time of the season.
The last running event on the day, the 4X400m always brings excitement to the track and the crowd. The girls team of (Elora Menard, Tessa Sweeney, Jenelle Hardy and Loghan Hughes) improved on their season best by nine seconds to run a time of 34:36.19 to place sixth and score a trip to New Englands for their effort. The guys team (Hughes, Storms, Hurteau, Mashtare) were seeded third going into the race and would end up placing second in a season's best of 3:36.20 to earn a berth as well.
Manny Chiappinelli got to throw the shot put before the rain hit and finished a fine 13th place with a throw of 39' 8.75". The rain hit for the javelin, but Manny persevered to place fourth with a throw of 131' 10.75" to earn his trip to New Englands. Aiyana Auer would just miss New Englands placing seventh with a fine throw of 92' 2.75". Lauryn Johnson placed 18th with a throw of 73' 5.5".
Will Hughes' 400m time puts him eighth on the BFA All Time list. Ethan's 800m is a new school record time, Calvin's 800m time puts him second on the BFA All Time list and Porter's time places him third on the list. Loghan's 3000m 10:12.88 is a new school record. The boys 4X400m time places them sixth on the BFA All Time List.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.