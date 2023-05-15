The BFA-St. Albans track and field Team had another banner day at the 50th Annual Burlington Invitational.
The day began with freshman Marie DeSorgher running a 19 second PR in the 3000m, just missing qualifying for the state meet.
Maya Frost had a three foot PR in the shot put to throw 29' 11", a throw that qualified her for states and made her the seventh best senior at BFA to throw the shot and ninth best ever at BFA. Maya ran to a PR in the 100m Hurdles just before her shot put competition.
Aiyana Auer threw the javelin 11 feet farther than she ever has to place second and qualify for the Championship division at Nationals with her throw of 115' 7.5". The throw makes her the second best junior at BFA and overall ever in the javelin.
Lauryn Johnson had a solid day in the javelin as well, throwing 104' 6.25" to place third just behind her teammate. Lauryn ran to a PR in the 100m Hurdles just before the javelin competition started.
Freshmen Jacoby Soter and Toby Hurteau competed in the freshman 1500m. The duo went out with the pack and did battle with the best freshman Vermont has to offer this spring. Jacoby and three others slowly pulled away from the pack to set themselves up for an all out sprint to the finish line. Jacoby ran an eight second PR to place second in a time of 4:23.37. That time makes him the second best freshman ever at BFA in the 1500m. The time was also only two seconds from qualifying for Nationals in the freshman 1500m.
Toby fell back in the middle laps, but put on a late charge to just miss the podium to place seventh in a new PR of 4:39.67. That qualified him for states.
Freshman Kaitlyn Lumbra continues to impress everyone who watched her race. The budding distance runner ran to another big PR in the 1500m cutting six second off her time, to place third in a time of 3:53.73, a time that puts her ranked fifth overall in Vermont, second freshman in Vermont and the 24th fastest freshman in the U.S. She also placed fourth in the 800m.
Porter Hurteau became the fastest junior ever in the 1500m with his time of 4:01.60. Porter went out again and did battle with senior Matt Servin of CVU. Porter changed his tactics to try and take down the senior taking the lead with 400m to go. With 300m to go the senior made his move to slowly pull away for the win. He would again pull Porter to new heights inching closer to breaking the four-minute mark, a mark that only 13 Vermont boys have ever broken. Porter's time puts him third on the BFA All-Time List, only behind two of those 13 guys to ever break the four-minute mark, Ethan Mashtare and Calvin Storms. Porter ran a strong 800m to place third.
SR-Season Record PR-Personal Record QSM- Qualified for State Meet QON-Qualified for Outdoor Nationals
Results
Freshman 100m
Girls
13. Asher St.Pierre 12.65
Boys
17. Ethan Barbieri 12.88 PR
22. Edan Peters 13.13 PR
100m
Girls
10. Karli Holland 13.65 QSM
Boys
51. Brayden Vincent 12.76
400m
26. Elora Menard 1:08.20 PR
800m
Girls
4. Kaitlyn Lumbra 2:27.86 QSM
Boys
3. Porter Hurteau 2:01.59 QSM
Freshman 1500m
2. Jacoby Soter 4:23.37 QSM PR
7. Toby Hurteau 4:39.67 QSM PR
1500m
Girls
3. Kaitlyn Lumbra 4:53.73 PR QSM QON
13. Lauren Kate Garceau 5:16.02 SR QSM
Boys
2. Porter Hurteau 4:01.60 PR QSM QON
13. Teddy Tremblay 4:24.60 PR QSM
3000m
Girls
26. Marie DeSorgher 12:50.84 PR
Boys
12. Teddy Tremblay 9:49.83 QSM
100m Hurdles
10. Lauryn Johnson 18.67 PR QSM
15. Maya Frost 18.92 PR QSM
110m Hurdles
17. Asher St. Pierre QSM
4X100m
12. St.Pierre, Ireland
Rangel, Hughes 47.75 QSM
Shot Put
9. Maya Frost 29-11 QSM
Discus
28. Lily Foisy 61-4.25 QSM
Javelin
2. Aiyana Auer 115-7.5 PR QSM QON
3. Lauryn Johnson 104-6.25 QSM QON
8. Tyler Rangel 115-4.25 QSM
Triple Jump
6. Jonathon Ireland 39-1 PR QSM
High Jump
8. Will Hughes 5-5.75 QSM
13. Jonathon Ireland 5-3.75 QSM
