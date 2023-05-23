The BFA-St. Albans track and field team competed at Burlington High School on Monday, May 22. Lauren Kate Garceau ran to a first place finish in the 800m in 2:34.28 PR. Kaitlyn Lumbra (10:42.55 PR) and (Porter Hurteau 9:04.11 PR) each raced to first place finishes in the 3000m, and Lauryn Johnson's 103-4 throw also earned a first place finish.
100m Hurdles
4. Lauryn Johnson 18.67
5. Maya Frost 19.01
110m Hurdles
2. Will Hughes 17.25 PR
5. Kodee Barratt 18.90 PR
6. Asher St. Pierre 19.00
100m
Girls
5. Karli Holland 13.97
11. Alayna Carpenter 14.35
18. Peyton Hunsicker 15.04
20. Aiyana Auer 15.12
21. Tessa Sweeney 15.16
51. Bella Guerino 16.66 PR
53. Samantha White 16.91
Boys
10. Jonathan Ireland 12.49
11. Tyler Rangel 12.53
21. Kodee Barratt 12.83
26. Brayden Vincent 13.02
27. Ethan Barbieri 13.09
30. Sam Lacroix 13.23
31. Edan Peters 13.24
32. Jack Lagrow 13.27
35. Colin Brace 13.30
47. Theo DeCiantis 14.46 PR
48. Landon Corrigan 14.53
53. Tristan Boomhover 15.37
54. Paxton Getty 15.59
57. Hayden Stanislas 17.01
1500m
2. Jacoby Soter 4:21.09 PR
25. Rowan McVicar 5:25.06 PR
28. Adam Kavanaugh 5:48.11
4X100m
4. Carpenter, Hunsicker, Sweeney, Holland 55.67
400m
Girls
8. Tessa Sweeney 1:10.73
15. Kate Storms 1:15.97 PR
Boys
9. Brayden Vincent 59.67 PR
17. Nolan Howrigan 1:05.50
300m Hurdles
4. Maya Frost 56.96 SR
Boys
2. Will Hughes 41.41
4. Asher St.ierre 47.23
800m
Girls
1. Lauren Kate Garceau 2:34.28 PR
18. Hannah Branon 2:54.57 SR
Boys
6. Toby Hurteau 2:12.94 PR
7. Porter Hurteau 2:14.11
10. Noah Lavigne 2:!5.70 PR
21. Nico Lazar 2:31.92
25. Rowan McVicar 2:37.72 PR
29. Adam Kavanaugh 2:52.05
30. Terrence Lawrence 3:03.34
200m
Girls
3. Karli Holland 28.47
10. Alayna Carpenter 30.41
21. Elora Menard 31.84
30. Lila Dumont 32.97
42. Ava Dumont 37.88
Boys
7. Jonathan Ireland 25.58 PR
16. Colin Brace 26.85
17. Ethan Barbieri 27.12
25. Sam Lacroix 28.16
26. Jack Lagrow 28.59
27. Jack Lagrow 28.59
27. Nolan Howrigan 28.77
32. Sam Hurteau 32.70
34. Paxton Getty 33.12
3000m
Girls
1. Kaitlyn Lumbra 10:42.55 PR
4. Marie DeSorgher 12:54.06
Boys
1. Porter Hurteau 9:04.11 PR
2. Teddy Tremblay 9:33.57 PR
Pole Vault
11. Landon Corrigan 6-0.75
High Jump
3. Jonathan Ireland 5-3
8. Nolan Howrigan 5-1
9. Colin Brace 4-11
Long Jump
Girls
10. Peyton Hunsicker 13-0.25
12. Aiyana Auer 12-3
17. Lila Dumont 11-0
20. Samantha White 9-0.75 PR
Boys
20. Edan Peters 16-5.25
26. Nolan Howrigan 15-9 PR
32. Theo DeCiantis 14-1.25 PR
35. Tristan Boomhover 6-8.75
Triple Jump
4. Jonathan Ireland 37-0.25
Shot Put
Girls
4. Maya Frost 29-56.25
13. Lily Foisy 22-11.75 PR
14. Laurelle Boomhower 22-4.5 SR
24. Rebecca Tetreault 18-6.5
Boys
6. Tyler Rangel 34-4
7. Colin Langlois 33-6.5
16. Ryan Desmond 27-6.5 PR
19. Sebastian Hogle 26-0.25
25. Hayden Stanislas 23-10
Discus
Girls
14. Laurelle Boomhower 61-5 PR
17. Rebecca Tetreault 55-6
19. Lauryn Johnson 53-6
Boys
11. Tyler Rangel 87-9
15. Sebastian Hogle 85-9
18. Colin Langlois 81-10
24. Colin Brace 77-4 PR
25. Ryan Desmond 72-0
34. Sam Hurteau 57-5 PR
35. Sam Lacroix 54-5 PR
Javelin
Girls
1. Lauryn Johnson 103-4
2. Aiyana Auer 100-1
11. Kate Storms 69-1 PR
17. Lily Foisy 56-2
26. Anna Malboeuf 44-9
29. Rebecca Tetreault 39-3
Boys
5. Tyler Rangel 114-2
7. Sam Hurteau 105-1 PR
8. Nico Lazar 102-11
12. Colin Langlois 93-6
13. Ryan Desmond 91-10
22. Theo DeCiantis 69-10
30. Tristan Boomhover 32-10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.