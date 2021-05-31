BFA St. Albans track and field athletes competed in the Essex Invitational last week, which would also serve as the New England Qualifier in a normal year.
BFA St. Albans athletes highlights:
100m hurdles: Patrick MacDonald would start the day by running a PR in the 110m Hurdles in a time of 18.51 seconds for 15th place.
100 m: Jenelle Hardy was up next in the 100m and ran a solid time of 14.54 seconds to place 18th.
100m: Sam Stoll and Ethan Bruley were up next in the 100m, with Sam running an 11.92 for 15th place and Ethan a 12.29 for 24th.
BFA All-Time list:
Girls 1500m: Loghan Hughes would run a PR to place 6th with a PR time of 4:55.26 and move up to 3rd on the BFA Top 10 All-Time list (4 seconds off the school record.) Lauren Kate Garceau ran to a new PR to place 18th in a time of 5:14.53 to move her to 7th on the BFA All-Time Top 10 List.
Boys 1500m: Ethan Mashtare placed 3rd in 4:10.22. Calvin Storms placed a solid 5th in a time of 4:17.93. Jacob Trombley 8th in a new PR time of 4:21.87 and Porter Hurteau 12th in a new PR time of 4:24.20, improving on is 2nd place on the BFA Freshman All-Time Top 10 List.
4x100m Relays: The girls' team of Tessa Sweeny, Ayanna Raymond, Macy Cross, and Jenelle Hardy running a season's best of 55.66 to place 5th. The guys' team of Ethan Bruley, Patrick MacDonald, Peter Jolley, and Sam Stoll ran to 5th place with a time of 46.78.
400m: Calla Bourdeau ran a strong race in a time of 1:07.84 to place 16th. Will Hughes, in the boys' race, ran a 55.28 to place 15th.
300m hurdles: Iris Burns ran a 52.88 to place a strong 8th in 52.88. Patrick MacDonald ran a new PR of 47.61 to place 16th.
800m: Calvin Storms placed 4th in a time of 2:04.91. Porter Hurteau ran well to place 15th in a time of 2:11.32.
200m: Ethan Bruley ran a new PR of 24.85 to place 11th, and Sam Stoll ran a 25.05 for 18th place.
3000m: Loghan Hughes ran to a solid 5th place in 11:09.91, and Lauren Kate Garceau ran an 11:41.26 to place a strong 11th. In the boys' race, Ethan Mashtare ran to 4th place in a time of 9:22.55. Jacob Tremblay ran a 9:48.79 to place 14th.
4x400m: the team of Calla Bourdeau, Carly Charron, Iris Burns, and Lauren Kate Garceau cut 10 seconds off their season's best to run a 4:34.97 to place 7th. The guys' team of Will Hughes, Calvin Storms, Porter Hurteau, and Jacob Tremblay ran to 8th place in 3:48.64.
Javelin: Bethany Sanders placed 3rd with a throw of 85' 9.5," Aiyanna Auer placed 7th with a throw of 80' 0.75," Isabella Williams threw 69' 1.5" to place 16th, and Shauni Ross threw 65' 3.5:to place 19th. Nolan Rocheleau threw PR of 145' 10.75" for the victory.
Shot Put: Isabella Williams threw 125" 5" to place 5th. Manny Chiappinelli threw 111' 10.25" to place 14th. Caleb Lulek threw 87' 6" to place 23rd.
Shot Put: Isabella Williams threw 23' 6" for 24th place. Manny Chiappinelli threw 36' 0.25" for 11th place. Darik Gregoire threw 33' 7.25" for 18th place, and Nolan Rocheelau threw 30' 8.5" to place 20th.
Discus: Maddie Curtis threw 67' 1.5" to place 12th. Darik Gregoire threw a PR of 106' 9.5" to place 8th. Nolan Rocheleau threw a PR of 104' 0.5" to place 10th. Manny Rocheleau threw a PR of 103' 7.25: to place 12th.
Long Jump: Connor Leach jumped 18' 3.25" to place 13th.
High Jump: Colin Jolley jumped 5' 3" to place 11th. Peter Jolley jumped 5' 1" to place 14th.
Triple Jump: Carly Charron jumped 28' 8" to place 18th. Jonathon Ireland jumped 34' 9" to 13th.
