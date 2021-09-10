sylas trask.jpg

BFA ST. Albans' Sylas Trask races for the ball in the Bobwhites' home opener against MVU earlier this season.

 By Adam Laroche

NEWPORT - The Bellows Free Academy St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to North Country Union High School on Thursday earning a 4-0 win over the Falcons. 

The Bobwhites' first goal was scored roughly about 10 minutes into the game by Aaron Browning from about 20 yards out into the top left corner from a pass from Cam Currier-Blaney.
 
BFA's next goal came five minutes later from Matt Merrill on a through pass from Connor Leach.
 
"The third goal was a pretty one from Sylas Trask to Connor Leach beat his man to the end line and knocked a pass back to the top of the 18," said Bobwhite coach Luke Laroche.
 
"Sylas came flying in from the left side and hit a bouncing ball into the top of the goal before the goalie could even move."
 
The Bobwhites final goal came three minutes later from Logan Lavery.
 
"Connor did it again (3 assists); he beat his man to the end line and slotted a ball back across the 6-yard box where Logan filled the lane and tapped a great ball by Connor," said Laroche.
 
"Our D and Connor Morin kept our first clean sheet in over a year as he made 4 saves."

