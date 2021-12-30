The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites traveled to Milton on Wednesday, Dec. 29, earning a 66-32 victory over the Yellow Jackets. Noah Earl led the Bobwhites with 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 blocks, followed by Tom Demar with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals. Colin Mathis had 8 points for Milton.
BFA St Albans sprinted to a halftime lead of 40-11. Defense and transition baskets fueled the 29 point lead. Milton found some balance in the second half and kept pace with BFA St. Albans.
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the photos from the road!
