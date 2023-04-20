Q&A with Comet tennis coach Laura Laramee
Who's returning for the 2023 season? Seniors Drew Ducolon, Genevieve Laclair, Jaylin Bedard, Lyla Rouleau, and juniors Shelby Bechard, Maura Thompson, and Sarah McConnell are all returning. We have a deep, strong, and experienced team this year, and thanks to a strong set of returners, we look to compete and succeed at all levels this season. Genevieve, Jaylin, Shelby, and Drew, our numbers two, three, four, and five, will be solid in their positions. Genevieve is our captain, and she has the strong support of the others leading in her same style. It's like having four leaders in one; they're supportive of one another and all good friends. The other four returners are our doubles, and they're showing optimistic signs of improvement as we begin the season.
Who's new to the team, and what will they contribute? Aroa Sanjuan Mas is new this year, and she's already contributed with an individual win in our home opener against Burlington on April 11. We have one new senior, Blomma Krei, and juniors Laurelle Boomhower, Paula Marras Gimenez, Milla Andersson, Karli Holland. And freshmen Lilah Powers and Sophia Oszurek; they're all eager to make their presence known in the lineup with lots of hard work and commitment as new players on the roster. They're very coachable, which excites me; our program is so blessed to have such a committed team. They want to practice, have one-on-one time, and improve day by day. They're all helping each other get better.
What are your goals for the season? I want to finish in the top half of our division and see how everyone improves through the season.
Who is assisting the team on the coaching staff this spring? First, I want to give a shout-out to Lisa Curry, an elementary school teacher who brings a level of professionalism and supportiveness that the team always needs. She connects so well with the students, and she's freed me up to focus more on the work on the court. Bill Cain loves the game and working with students, so I have two dedicated people helping me with the team.
