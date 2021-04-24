ST. ALBANS — The Comets' tennis team hosted Mount Mansfield Union on Friday falling 6-1.
Singles
BFA St. ALbans/MMU
Lydia Hodgeman vs. Erin Rusnack 6-2 and 6-1.
Ella Lambert vs. Kieley Vita 1,6 and 2-6
Genevieve LeClair vs. Kristina Day 0,6 and 1,6
Shelby Bechard vs. Hannah Erb 3,6 and 1-6
Doubles
Jaylyn Bechard and Lyla Bouleau vs. Hannah Agran and Ella Agrah 1,6 and 1,6
Emily Hayden and Emma Boisvert and Irian Adii and Bryn Hennessey 0,6 and 0,6
Please excuse any misspelled names as I was unable to find a roster before print.
