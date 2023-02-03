The Rice Slopeside Cup hosted by Rice is a race that I consider the most fun race of the year. It's a Dual Slalom meaning it's two slalom courses set side by side. Every racer gets two runs on each course (four total runs which is twice as many as we get at any other race), and they take the best time from each course and combine them for a finishing time.
After booting up, we collected our bibs and headed up for course inspections. During course inspection, we noticed that the course was tight, and fast and that the snow surface was hard and icy. Although there were nine schools and about 115 racers, the first two runs ran quickly, and BFA-St. Albans had some solid times on the board.
The hill came alive as darkness fell and the floodlights flipped on. We spent extra time staying warm by exercising, cheering on fellow racers, and boot skiing. Boot skiing involves simply hiking up the hill and skiing on the hard plastic soles of your ski boots.
After Rice set up some ski poles to form a Ski Pole Boot Ski Course, I looked up the hill to find about 50 racers from almost every school laughing, smiling, and cheering each other on as they boot-skied down. It's moments like these that make ski racing so fun. However, eventually, it was time to get down to business.
At this race, the whole team runs at once, so it takes a team effort to get everyone down to the starting gate for their race runs on time. I was the last racer from our team (Rice and BFA-St. Albans), and it was so fun to cheer all my teammates on as they launched themselves down the course.
Just like the first two runs, the second two ran quickly. The courses were worn, but since these were the second runs on them, I knew exactly how to ski them. Although the courses had seemed super tricky during inspection, I thought they flowed nicely.
No matter how any of our runs went, we came straight back up to cheer anyone who was left. I wouldn't say we all had the runs we had hoped for. However, we can't all have perfect runs, and if you don't have the run you were hoping for, you can still give it your all to allow someone else to lay down a great run.
When the race was all said and done, everyone on our team had so much fun. Molly MacKenzie from BFA-St. Albans scored an amazing 12th place. Maya Frost from BFA-St. Albans scored 25th place, which considering this is her first year racing, is a great result. I scored fifth place, making it my personal best result and accomplishing my goal of a top 10 this season.
These results were out of a field of 55 girls and 60 boys. A tremendous thank you to the Rice Ski Team for hosting this incredible race and continuing to help us BFA-St. Albans' athletes improve at this awesome sport.
Congratulations to the Rice skiers with whom I shared the top 10! The Slopeside Cup was one of the most fun nights of my life, but the season is only halfway over. We now set our sights on a busy week of training and races next week.
